Trisha Krishnan is set to do a supernatural thriller with Maa Inti Bangaram director Nandini Reddy

As per reports, Nandini Reddy has been developing a supernatural thriller story for close to one and a half years. For now, Trishna Krishnan has been locked to play the lead. The project is being developed for Amazon Prime Video and is yet to go on floors. Trisha, on the other hand, has time and again explored intriguing roles which has not only reinvented her in the eyes of the audience but has also made her grow in career and popularity. With Nandini’s untitled thriller, she is set to explore the digital space and a supernatural- thriller genre.

Interestingly, Trisha has previously worked in this genre. In 2018 she starred in Mohini where she essayed the role of the titular character, Mohini. Directed by R. Madesh, it was a revenge story with supernatural elements. In 2024, she made her Telugu OTT debut with Brinda which leaned more towards the crime and investigative thriller genre instead of having direct supernatural elements. She played a police officer in Brinda. Moreover, her upcoming movie Vishwambhara with Chiranjeevi, set to release in October this year is also said to be a socio-fantasy thriller with supernatural elements. With Trisha already having dabbled in supernatural and thriller genres, it would be interesting to see how this actor-director collaboration will shape up a different side of Trisha for the audience. Pre-production for Nandini’s new project is already underway and if reports are to be believed the shooting starts soon. Moreover, Trisha is also in talks to play a role opposite Karthi in an upcoming film.