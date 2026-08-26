Mindy Kaling’s Not Suitable For Work cancelled by Hulu after one season

Mindy Kaling’s latest comedy series, Not Suitable For Work (NSFW), has been cancelled by Hulu after just one season. Created by Mindy, the sitcom followed five work-obsessed 20-somethings striving for professional success and personal happiness in Manhattan’s Murray Hill neighbourhood.
The series, which premiered in June and ran for nine episodes, starred Ella Hunt, Avantika Vandanapu, Will Angus, Jack Martin, Nicholas Duvernay and Jay Ellis. The show drew mixed reviews from critics, earning a 54 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, but it quickly found a dedicated fanbase and secured an 82 percent audience score. Despite the positive viewer reception, the streaming platform has opted not to renew the show. However, reports suggest that the production studio plans to shop the series to other potential buyers.
Following the news, Mindy and the cast took to social media to share their gratitude. Mindy posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, writing, "I love this show, I loved making this show, I love these people, and I love all of you for all your sweet comments, messages, edits and for watching."
Avantika responded with her own message of appreciation. "I love this cast and this team so very much," she shared. "Not Suitable For Work gave me such an opportunity of a lifetime and introduced me to people and audiences I could have never even dreamed of meeting before. I am so grateful to Mindy, Charlie, Hulu, Warner Bros for giving us this chance. We love you."
Co-star Jack also expressed his love for the project, adding, "I will always love Not Suitable For Work and everyone who was a part of it. Thank you for watching." Meanwhile, Ella described the experience as a "dream come true," thanking the team for "assembling the loveliest group of goobers there ever was."
NSFW completed Mindy’s loosely autobiographical television trilogy, which began with the high school-focused Never Have I Ever and continued with The Sex Lives of College Girls. Although often compared to classic sitcoms for its ensemble dynamic, the modern workplace comedy will now have to find a new home to continue its story.