Mindy Kaling’s Not Suitable For Work cancelled by Hulu after one season

Mindy Kaling’s latest comedy series, Not Suitable For Work (NSFW), has been cancelled by Hulu after just one season. Created by Mindy, the sitcom followed five work-obsessed 20-somethings striving for professional success and personal happiness in Manhattan’s Murray Hill neighbourhood.

Mindy Kaling’s Not Suitable For Work cancelled by Hulu

The series, which premiered in June and ran for nine episodes, starred Ella Hunt, Avantika Vandanapu, Will Angus, Jack Martin, Nicholas Duvernay and Jay Ellis. The show drew mixed reviews from critics, earning a 54 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, but it quickly found a dedicated fanbase and secured an 82 percent audience score. Despite the positive viewer reception, the streaming platform has opted not to renew the show. However, reports suggest that the production studio plans to shop the series to other potential buyers.

Following the news, Mindy and the cast took to social media to share their gratitude. Mindy posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, writing, "I love this show, I loved making this show, I love these people, and I love all of you for all your sweet comments, messages, edits and for watching."