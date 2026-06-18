Anna Faris exited Mom after seven seasons for THIS shocking reason

The former star of the famous sitcom Mom has shed some light on what drove her to leave the show. It seems that during the last few years in the long-running series, Anna Faris faced too many challenges while performing in the comedy. Appearing in a recent episode of Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actress recollected her 7-year tenure as Christy Plunkett in the comedy produced by Chuck Lorre.
In the interview conducted by host Josh Horowitz, Anna Faris expressed that working on Mom was like running a marathon. She also revealed how tough the job had become as days went by. She confessed that she had never worked continuously on a show for so long before.
Anna further added, “I do think the intensity, towards the end, I think I started to lose my focus. I never had a job besides waitressing for over three months before. It was a complicated time.” Josh Horowitz, the podcast host, asked if the grueling shoot schedule was the cause for leaving the show, to which the actress hinted that it might be part of something bigger.
When talking about her exit, Anna Faris pointed out that even now, she continues to be cautious about giving away too much information regarding what transpired during her time on the show. She said, “I’m always hesitant to really chew into my experience on ‘Mom’ because seven years is a huge chunk of time. And being a part of an intense, amazing project.”
Moreover, the actress revealed the reasons behind her participation in the sitcom. She stated, “It was a really funny pilot, a really interesting pilot. Back then, the actress felt a need for stability and she saw an opportunity for that in television comedy, “I didn’t think that the movie landscape looked wide open at all. An avenue to longevity in Hollywood could be comedy.”
Although she encountered problems along the way, Anna Faris was adamant that she loved being part of the show. She complimented the live studio audience, saying they were ‘the happiest live audience that you can imagine.’