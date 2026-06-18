Anna Faris exited Mom after seven seasons for THIS shocking reason

The former star of the famous sitcom Mom has shed some light on what drove her to leave the show. It seems that during the last few years in the long-running series, Anna Faris faced too many challenges while performing in the comedy. Appearing in a recent episode of Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actress recollected her 7-year tenure as Christy Plunkett in the comedy produced by Chuck Lorre.

Anna Faris said she began to lose focus during her final seasons

In the interview conducted by host Josh Horowitz, Anna Faris expressed that working on Mom was like running a marathon. She also revealed how tough the job had become as days went by. She confessed that she had never worked continuously on a show for so long before.