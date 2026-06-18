Lilo & Stitch and The Ring star Daveigh Chase dies at 35: Here’s all we know about the reason

A highly talented artiste, Daveigh made it big into Hollywood at only the tender age of 12. In the year 2002, she was able to simultaneously win hearts through her performance as the voice of the Elvis-loving Hawaiian girl Lilo and scare movie-goers through her portrayal of the long-haired entity crawling out of television sets in The Ring. Her haunting performance in The Ring earned her the award for Best Villain at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards. Additionally, she voiced the role of Chihiro in Spirited Away and played Samantha Darko in Donnie Darko.

Even as an established actress, Daveigh opted out of pursuing a career in Hollywood after 2015 and opted for a more low-key existence outside of the spotlight. According to her manager of 15 years, she was an animal rights activist and enjoyed living a quiet life in both Las Vegas and downtown LA as she was “not very Hollywood” and enjoyed going to simple diners over Hollywood gatherings.