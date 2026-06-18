Lilo & Stitch and The Ring star Daveigh Chase dies at 35: Here’s all we know about the reason

Actress and singer Daveigh Chase, famous for lending her voice to Lilo in the Disney film Lilo & Stitch and for playing the ghostly role of Samara in the horror film The Ring, has died at the young age of 35.
Daveigh succumbed to her death on June 16, 2026 in Los Angeles due to a sudden health issue. Her manager and boyfriend revealed that multi-organ failure brought on by sepsis caused her death, having developed following complications from meningitis and multiple infections in her bloodstream. Daveigh had previously been hospitalised in the early part of June due to malnutrition.
A highly talented artiste, Daveigh made it big into Hollywood at only the tender age of 12. In the year 2002, she was able to simultaneously win hearts through her performance as the voice of the Elvis-loving Hawaiian girl Lilo and scare movie-goers through her portrayal of the long-haired entity crawling out of television sets in The Ring. Her haunting performance in The Ring earned her the award for Best Villain at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards. Additionally, she voiced the role of Chihiro in Spirited Away and played Samantha Darko in Donnie Darko.
Even as an established actress, Daveigh opted out of pursuing a career in Hollywood after 2015 and opted for a more low-key existence outside of the spotlight. According to her manager of 15 years, she was an animal rights activist and enjoyed living a quiet life in both Las Vegas and downtown LA as she was “not very Hollywood” and enjoyed going to simple diners over Hollywood gatherings.