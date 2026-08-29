What Robert De Niro brings to The Whisper Man’s serial-killer story

Robert De Niro has spent much of his career around crime stories. From Goodfellas and Casino to Heat, he has played gangsters, criminals and men caught in dangerous worlds. In The Whisper Man, however, he is on the other side of the investigation, playing a retired detective with a history of his own.

A detective who knows the killer

Now streaming on Netflix, The Whisper Man follows Tom Kennedy — a father who moves to a new town with his young son after the death of his wife. When a boy goes missing, Tom becomes caught up in a case linked to a serial killer known as the Whisper Man. Robert plays Pete Willis, the retired detective who once caught him.