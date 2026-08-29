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What Robert De Niro brings to The Whisper Man’s serial-killer story

A veteran of Hollywood’s underworld epics, De Niro brings lived-in gravitas to The Whisper Man, turning a familiar killer hunt into a generational drama about fear and loss
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro
Updated on
2 min read

Robert De Niro has spent much of his career around crime stories. From Goodfellas and Casino to Heat, he has played gangsters, criminals and men caught in dangerous worlds. In The Whisper Man, however, he is on the other side of the investigation, playing a retired detective with a history of his own.

A detective who knows the killer

Now streaming on Netflix, The Whisper Man follows Tom Kennedy — a father who moves to a new town with his young son after the death of his wife. When a boy goes missing, Tom becomes caught up in a case linked to a serial killer known as the Whisper Man. Robert plays Pete Willis, the retired detective who once caught him.

Robert De Niro in The Whisper Man
Robert De Niro in The Whisper Man

That history is what makes Robert’s casting interesting. Pete is not a typical police officer who walks into the case without knowing what he is facing. He has already spent years living with the memory of the killer and the case that made his career. When the Whisper Man’s name comes back into his life, Robert brings the weight of someone who has seen this kind of darkness before.

It also gives the actor a chance to play a character who sits outside the usual crime roles that have become part of his screen identity. Pete is not the gangster or criminal Robert has played so many times. He is the man who has spent his life trying to understand people like them.

Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro

There is another layer to Pete’s story too. His relationship with Tom adds a family drama to the serial-killer plot. The film is therefore not only about finding a dangerous man, but also about two generations dealing with fear, loss and the consequences of the past.

That is where Robert’s experience helps. He does not need to play Pete as a larger-than-life detective. His presence gives the character a sense of history, while his earlier crime roles add another layer for audiences familiar with his work.

Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro

The Whisper Man may have the familiar setup of a serial-killer thriller, but Robert’s casting gives it a connection to one of Hollywood’s most recognisable crime-film careers. This time, he is not the man being hunted. He is the one who knows what the hunt looks like.

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