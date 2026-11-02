8 highly anticipated K-Dramas releasing this November you can't miss

Returning to SBS on November 20, the second season of the hit legal series shifts its lens from corporate firm politics to the grueling realities of boutique practice. The new chapter introduces fresh workplace friction as Kim Hye-yoon joins the cast as a fiercely empathetic junior lawyer whose heart-on-her-sleeve approach directly clashes with Eun-kyung's pragmatic, emotionally detached strategy. Supported by returning cast members P.O and Ji Seung-hyun alongside newcomer Park Hae-jin, the 16-episode series explores high-stakes matrimonial court battles alongside the personal growth required to rebuild from the ground up.