7 new K-dramas to binge-watch this October

As the autumn chill sets in, there is no better way to spend your cozy evenings than buried under a blanket with a brand-new, binge-worthy television obsession. October is delivering an absolute goldmine of fresh Korean dramas, bringing a massive wave of highly anticipated premieres straight to our screens.
This heart-warming eight-episode slice-of-life Korean music drama stars veteran actor Cha Tae-hyun as Go Myung-seok, an empathetic driver operating an exclusive, reservation-only vintage cab. Rather than navigating standard routes, Myung-seok offers a safe space for weary passengers who step in to share their intimate struggles and life stories, accompanied by personalised song requests.
Streaming on Netflix
Directed by Ahn Pan-seok, Between Steps is a poignant romance set inside a university robotics laboratory. The story centers on a former competitive swimmer turned doctoral student who lost his leg to illness and a resilient master’s student who crack open each other’s guarded hearts, healing through unexpected connection.
Streaming on Hotstar.
Adapted from the hit Japanese franchise, Doctor X: Mafia in White is a gripping medical noir following Gye Su-jeong, a prodigiously gifted surgeon. Defying strict hospital hierarchies, she boldly challenges entrenched corruption and medical ethics, navigating high-stakes power plays where patient lives collide with institutional greed.
Streaming on Netflix
Set against the high-stakes backdrop of 1932 Gyeongseong, 100 Days of Deception is a sweeping historical spy-romance directed by Yoo In-shik. The plot follows a clever pickpocket-turned-undercover operative who infiltrates the Japanese colonial government, becoming dangerously entangled with a conflicted, high-ranking interpreter.
Streaming on Netflix
A playful, modern romantic comedy directed by Kim Ye-ji, Make Me Tingle revolves around a conservative marketer who ends up working with a quirky sex toy startup. Clashing over their drastically different views on emotional and physical intimacy, she and the charismatic CEO spark an unexpected romance.
Streaming on Hotstar.
This upcoming workplace romantic comedy and mystery thriller follows Yoon Yi-jun who finds himself embroiled in a shocking murder case tied to his family's conglomerate. To figure out what really happened, undercover detective Kang Jae-hee infiltrates his inner circle disguised as a male secretary.
Releasing on October 19 on Amazon Prime Video.
Culinary survival drama series is centred around Choi Song-i's struggles to keep her late father's family restaurant, Familia, from going under. With little cooking experience herself, she teams up with Kang Han/Chris K (Ahn Hyo-seop), a mysterious and world-renowned overseas chef.
Releasing on October 24 on Amazon Prime Video.
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