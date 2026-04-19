Top 5 K-dramas to watch this April!

As the cherry blossoms fade and the humidity begins to rise, the K-drama world is heating up with a slate of shows that feel like a cool breeze on a July afternoon. Whether you're looking to escape the heat or soak up the vibes of a long, sun-drenched Spring-Summer, this season’s lineup is the perfect companion.
Set in an alternate-reality modern-day South Korean monarchy, this is the 'it drama' of the month. It follows a contract marriage between a wealthy chaebol heiress (IU) and a neglected second son of the King (Byeon Woo-seok). If you loved Princess Hours or The King: Eternal Monarch, this blend of royal intrigue and fake dating is right up your alley.
This is a dark, seductive mystery-thriller. Park Min-young plays a legendary art auctioneer whose past three fiancés have all died mysteriously. Wi Ha-joon is the insurance investigator determined to catch her — only to find himself falling for the 'Siren'. It’s high-tension, stylish and a bit dangerous. Stay to find out whether your leading lady is simply cursed or a calculated killer!
If you like your legal dramas with a supernatural twist, this is perfect. It follows an attorney who can see ghosts and begins taking them on as clients to resolve their unfinished business. It balances case of the week emotional storytelling with a larger mystery surrounding the female lead’s past.
The boys are back! After a long wait, the bromance-filled action series returns. Gun-woo and Woo-jin take their boxing skills to the underground leagues to face a ruthless new villain (played by Rain). The fight choreography remains top-tier, making it a must-watch for action fans.
Our favorite brain cells are back to navigate Yumi’s life as a successful romance author. This season introduces a new love interest, bringing fresh energy (and new cells!) to the village. It remains one of the most relatable and creative slice-of-life dramas out there.