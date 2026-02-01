5 Korean shows, most anticipated, to binge-watch this February

February 2026 is shaping up to be a heavy-hitter month for K-dramas, with a mix of gritty legal thrillers, parenting-by-accident rom-coms and high-stakes revenge stories. Here are 5 of the most anticipated Korean shows to watch this month:
The upcoming mystery, psychological thriller starring Shin Hye-sun and Lee Jun-hyukm is a mysterious woman (Sarah Kim) with multiple fabricated identities sees her world collapse when a body believed to be hers is discovered. A relentless detective begins peeling back the layers of her dark past. If you liked Anna or The Glory, this one is for you. February 13 on Netflix
This coming-of-age romantic comedy featuring Bae In-hyuk, Roh Jeong-eui and Park Seo-ham follows two siblings-in-law who can't stand each other are suddenly forced to live together to raise their 20-month-old nephew after a tragic accident. It’s a classic forced proximity trope but with the added chaos of toddler parenting. February 4 on tvN / Viki.
With Ryeoun, Sung Dong-il and Keum Sae-rok in lead roles, this crime thriller is a dark, ethical puzzle about a serial killer who claims his murders are necessary to find a cure for incurable diseases. The show focuses on the tension between a defense attorney protecting him for personal reasons and a prosecutor seeking the death penalty. February 4 on Disney+
Based on the Swedish series Heder, (Lee Na-young, Jung Eun-chae, Lee Chung-ah) the legal mystery follows three lawyer friends who represent female victims of crime. Their lives are thrown into chaos when a detective (who is the husband of one of the friends) begins digging into a dark secret they buried 20 years ago. February 2 ON Genie TV.
Starring Lee Sung-kyung AND Chae Jong-hyeop, this story a savior romance about a cheerful animator who loses his hearing and memory in an accident and a woman who helps him navigate his new reality. It’s written by Jo Sung-hee (Still 17), so expect a lot of emotional, heartwarming moments. February 20 on Disney+