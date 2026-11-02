Hansal Mehta returns with Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy saga this January 2027

With Sony LIV officially announcing the premiere of Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga for January 2027, public interest in the colossal Sahara financial controversy has resurged. Before actor Siddharth Bodke brings the charismatic founder to life on screen, it is essential to understand the real-life events that inspired the upcoming thriller.
The Sahara scandal remains one of the most complex corporate controversies in Indian history. The ordeal began between 2008 and 2009 when two group companies—Sahara India Real Estate Corporation Limited (SIREC) and Sahara Housing Investment Corporation Limited (SHIC)—began raising massive funds. Under the leadership of chairman Subrata Roy, the firms collected over Rs 24,000 crore from approximately 30 million investors. They achieved this staggering feat by issuing Optionally Fully Convertible Debentures (OFCDs) and marketing them as highly lucrative bonds.
However, regulatory authorities soon noticed significant irregularities. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) discovered that Subrata and his companies had bypassed crucial rules for public securities offerings, falsely masking the massive fundraising effort as a "private placement". SEBI subsequently ordered the companies to halt their operations and refund the investors with interest.
What followed was a protracted and highly publicised legal battle. Sahara challenged the regulatory orders in various courts. The situation reached a boiling point in August 2012 when the Supreme Court of India directed the conglomerate to refund the massive sum. After the group failed to comply fully with the repayment terms, the Supreme Court issued a non-bailable warrant that led to the dramatic arrest of Subrata in February 2014.
As the highly anticipated television series prepares to explore this Rs 25,000 crore saga, the real-life aftermath continues to echo through the Indian financial landscape. SEBI has spent years seizing assets and auctioning properties to repay genuine investors, marking the controversy as a profound cautionary tale of unchecked corporate ambition.