Hansal Mehta returns with Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy saga this January 2027

However, regulatory authorities soon noticed significant irregularities. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) discovered that Subrata and his companies had bypassed crucial rules for public securities offerings, falsely masking the massive fundraising effort as a "private placement". SEBI subsequently ordered the companies to halt their operations and refund the investors with interest.

What followed was a protracted and highly publicised legal battle. Sahara challenged the regulatory orders in various courts. The situation reached a boiling point in August 2012 when the Supreme Court of India directed the conglomerate to refund the massive sum. After the group failed to comply fully with the repayment terms, the Supreme Court issued a non-bailable warrant that led to the dramatic arrest of Subrata in February 2014.

As the highly anticipated television series prepares to explore this Rs 25,000 crore saga, the real-life aftermath continues to echo through the Indian financial landscape. SEBI has spent years seizing assets and auctioning properties to repay genuine investors, marking the controversy as a profound cautionary tale of unchecked corporate ambition.