Five heartwarming Indian OTT titles to binge-watch with family this Diwali

The festive season calls for bright lights, indulgent mithai and relaxed evenings spent gathered around a screen. For households seeking engaging stories without awkward pauses, streaming platforms offer exceptional homegrown gems. Here are five heartwarming Indian titles guaranteed to keep everyone entertained during the holiday weekend.
Few series capture small-town Indian domesticity like this slice-of-life drama. Following the relatable escapades of the Mishra household, the narrative thrives on everyday squabbles, sibling teasing and unwavering parental affection. Relatable and poignant, the show delivers gentle laughter alongside genuine emotional warmth for multi-generational viewing. (Streaming on SonyLIV)
Transporting viewers back to the sun-drenched late nineties, this comforting tale unfolds through 12-year-old Harshu. Navigating homework, sibling rivalries and stern yet loving guidance from parents Shanky and Neerja, the show evokes pure childhood simplicity. It serves as a sweet, nostalgic reminder of growing up together. (Streaming on Amazon miniTV / Netflix)
Abhishek reluctantly takes on the role of village council secretary in remote Phulera, only to find an idiosyncratic second family. Anchored by gentle situational comedy, Pradhan ji and Vikas bring genuine rural camaraderie to life. The wholesome humour and grounded stakes make every episode thoroughly uplifting. (Streaming on Amazon Prime Video)
Capturing the endearing chaos of festive reunions, this vibrant release follows Kabir when he surprises his traditional parents with a swanky flat. What ensues is a whirlwind of generational clashes, eccentric relatives and emotional reconciliations. It perfectly mirrors the joyous, slightly frantic reality of Indian holiday gatherings. (Streaming on Netflix)
When Avinash embarks on an unexpected cross-country hearse journey, eccentric driver Shaukat and rebellious teenager Tanya join the ride. Powered by poignant performances, the narrative tackles grief, companionship and reconciliation with effortless wit and soulful melodies. Irrfan, Dulquer and Mithila make this road trip deeply therapeutic. (Streaming on Amazon Prime Video)