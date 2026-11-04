4 movies inspired by Ritwik Ghatak and where to watch them today

Inspired by Ritwik Ghatak’s Subarnarekha, visual storytelling and scene construction is Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light. Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam it follows the story of two nurses navigating loneliness and personal freedom in urban Mumbai. Streaming on JioHotstar

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