4 movies inspired by Ritwik Ghatak and where to watch them today

On the birth anniversary of legendary filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak, we take a cruise down the films that have been made time and again inspired by his works. Notable filmmakers and award-winning films have a glimpse of Ghatak’s style of filmmaking. While his own movies Megha Dhaka Tara and Komal Gandhar are available for viewing on Hoichoi, here are some equally notable movies inspired by him and where to watch them today.
Directed by Kamaleshwar Mukherjee it stars Saswata Chatterjee, Ananya Chatterjee and Abir Chatterjee in the lead role. Rather than confusing it as a remake of Ritwik Ghatak’s original film by the same name, the director has time and again positioned it as a tribute to the life and times of the legendary filmmaker. Streaming on hoichoi
Directed by Goutam Ghose, the movie stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Kusum Sikder and Shajbati in the lead roles. While this movie does not directly reference Ghatak, Ghose has often claimed how the late filmmaker’s partition themes have influenced his filmmaking. The story narrates the journey of a family living near the borders and how they face identity crisis during troubling times. Streaming availability not confirmed
By Soumyodeep Banerjee, the movie stars Jammy Bannerjee, Avishek Roy and Riya Paul Saha. This 27 minutes short film is said to be a modern adaptation of Ritwik Ghatak’s Jukti Takko Aar Goppo.It follows a filmmaker who traces the disappearance of single screen theatres from modern society. Streaming on Pocket Films’ YouTube Channel
Inspired by Ritwik Ghatak’s Subarnarekha, visual storytelling and scene construction is Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light. Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam it follows the story of two nurses navigating loneliness and personal freedom in urban Mumbai. Streaming on JioHotstar
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