Popular films and web series by birthday girl Tabu that should be on your watch list

From period web series to gripping crime thrillers, birthday queen Tabu has done it all. Here’s where you can watch some of her memorable performances on OTT.
Directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu in lead roles, the narrative follows a murder and how an innocent man gets comically entangled in the mess. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
This popular sequel to the very successful Bhool Bhulaiyaa stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles with Tabu bringing in an unprecedented twist to the narrative. Set in a remote haveli, with stories of ghosts, possessions and local beliefs, the suspense is well built in this horror comedy. Streaming on Netflix
This period drama with an ensemble cast stars Ishaan Khatter opposite Tabu. Directed by Mira Nair, it is set in the post-partition era where Tabu essays the role of a courtesan and develops a relationship with a much younger boy (Ishaan). Streaming on Netflix
One of the most popular and notable collaborations with Irrfan Khan, the movie follows a young Bengali couple making America their home, while their son navigates through his name and identity. Streaming on Youtube
Adapted from William Shakespeare’s Hamlet, it stars Tabu, Kay Kay Menon, Shraddha Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, it follows the journey of Shahid (Haider) who visits Kashmir to search for his father and gets entangled in a web of revenge. Streaming on ZEE5
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