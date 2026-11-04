The rise of slow TV: Why burnt-out adults are turning to nostalgic cartoons

The trend has emerged due to several distinct psychological, neurological and cultural drivers. Modern adult life involves continuous processing of high-stakes information: work emails, news updates, financial decisions and fast-paced media with rapid edits. Shows like Oswald feature low stakes — the major plot conflict might be Oswald trying to carry a large ice cream cone home without it melting.

Your brain does not have to track intricate plot twists, complex character betrayals, or high-octane action scenes. Psychologically, this drastically lowers your cognitive load, allowing your brain to enter a state of true rest without switching off entirely. When life feels unpredictable or stressful, the human brain actively seeks environments where outcomes are guaranteed.