5 trending terms of 2026 and what they mean!

The 2026 version of failure to launch, but intentional. Life-Lagging is the choice to stay in a lower-stress, lower-pay bridge job or living situation to avoid the burnout of the traditional career ladder. It’s a protest against the hustle culture that led to the Great Exhaustion of the early 2020s. After years of digital saturation, the human brain is hitting a ceiling. Life-Lagging is the survival mechanism. It is about doing the bare minimum in life’s timeline to preserve your mental bandwidth.