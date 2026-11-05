If you missed Rajinikanth's action-packed drama Jailer 2 on screens, then catch it on Amazon Prime from November 12

South superstar Rajinikanth's very successful Jailer 2 has completed its theatre run and will now soon be streaming on this popular OTT platform. The movie directed by Nelson Dilipkumar stars Rajinikanth, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, Shivarajkumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Namo Narayana, and Yogi Babu in leading roles. Rajinikanth reprises his role as a retired Jailer (maybe not so retired either) and enters the dark world of crime, mystery and thrill. The absolute success of the first part of the franchise led the filmmakers and the team to reassemble for the seocnd one which is also a major hit. If you are still thinking why and where to catch it on, read along.
Director Nelson Dilipkumar said, “The response to Jailer was extraordinary, and the love audiences have shown for Muthuvel Pandian has been one of the most rewarding aspects of this journey. With Jailer 2, we wanted to build on that special connection while taking the story, action, scale, and emotional stakes to an entirely new level. Having Rajinikanth sir reprise his iconic role as Muthuvel Pandian, alongside such a formidable ensemble cast, with Anirudh’s music adding its own distinctive energy, made this chapter particularly exciting for us."
Here are 4 reasons why Jailer 2 should be on your watchlist when it arrives on OTT
It stars Rajinikanth. Enough Said! : For a movie to have Rajinikanth in its lead role, is reason enough for people to rush to the theatres struggling for a seat for the first day first show. and now when it comes to your devices, it is all the more reason to tune in and watch the show which streams in not one but multiple languages.
Cameos are the new lead: The moment we start getting glimpses of a new movie, images, videos and speculations of a cameo starts surfacing. Here too, three very popular names have made guest appearances and one should not miss them in the movie. Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi and Hrithik Roshan are all extremely popular names on their own and when they have a cross over with Rajinikanth, one can expect a banger movie.
Action-packed sequences: If you had fallen in love with Jailer's first installment then brace yourselves because this will be larger and grander in scale. It picks up from the point the last part concluded so that there is continuity maintained. it sees Muthuvel Pandian (Rajinikanth) who is pulled out of retirement and face old enemeies in this new action drama. the film stars Mithun Chakraborty ad Vidya Balan in crucial roles, that have earned them much appreciation for their performance.
Anirudh Ravichander's music: The man who is already in news because of his wedding has lent soem foot-tapping music to this cinema that is unforgettable and makes one want to sway and repeat the lines in a loop.
Multiple Languages: If you do not understand the language, it will be no issue. The movie will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages for it to reach wider audience.
Jailer 2 drops on Amazon Prime Video on November 12 and here's your chance to catch it if you have missed watching it in the theatres.