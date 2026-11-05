If you missed Rajinikanth's action-packed drama Jailer 2 on screens, then catch it on Amazon Prime from November 12

South superstar Rajinikanth's very successful Jailer 2 has completed its theatre run and will now soon be streaming on this popular OTT platform. The movie directed by Nelson Dilipkumar stars Rajinikanth, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, Shivarajkumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Namo Narayana, and Yogi Babu in leading roles. Rajinikanth reprises his role as a retired Jailer (maybe not so retired either) and enters the dark world of crime, mystery and thrill. The absolute success of the first part of the franchise led the filmmakers and the team to reassemble for the seocnd one which is also a major hit. If you are still thinking why and where to catch it on, read along.

Director Nelson Dilipkumar said, “The response to Jailer was extraordinary, and the love audiences have shown for Muthuvel Pandian has been one of the most rewarding aspects of this journey. With Jailer 2, we wanted to build on that special connection while taking the story, action, scale, and emotional stakes to an entirely new level. Having Rajinikanth sir reprise his iconic role as Muthuvel Pandian, alongside such a formidable ensemble cast, with Anirudh’s music adding its own distinctive energy, made this chapter particularly exciting for us."

Here are 4 reasons why Jailer 2 should be on your watchlist when it arrives on OTT