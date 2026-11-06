5 Japanese web series and where to watch them in India

Thought K-drama were the only ones catching up? Think again because India has a vast community who love all things Japan and are always on a lookout for new shows, films, theatre and more to watch them from India. So, cosy up with your laptops and a cup of Jasmine tea and tune in to these five new Japanese series.
While this is adapted from a Korean series Extraordinary Attorney Woo, it is interesting to note how the Japanese writers, directors and actors approach the subject of neurodiversity, workplace discrimination and courtroom drama in their sensitive style. Minamida Minami essayed by Mana Ashida is a brilliant young law graduate on the autism spectrum. Despite graduating with flying colours and Top of Class, she struggles to find a job due to her condition until she lands up one in a prestigious law firm. But will he distinctiveness be reminded to her in every step? Or will her inherent talents help solve complex cases, winning the court and the hearts of her colleagues? Directed by Yoshishige Miyake, Yuka Yasukawa, Koji Hora and Hiroyuki Nakata, this 10 episode series is streaming on Netflix
This comedy – drama with hints of magical realism stems from man’s desire to be known and recognised. When Gen Takasegawa (Koji Yakusho) returns to his hometown after becoming a successful stage actor, he realizes everyone he knew has forgotten him and has to start life all over again. Directed by Fuminori Kaneko, Takuya Sakaue and Atsushi Watanabe, the 8 – episode series explores the tension between the desire the achieve fame and the flip side of losing one’s roots. Streaming on Netflix
Shiori Yamane has a mundane life, much of which is engulfed by her everyday job. When she gets an invite to her high school reunion and meets Ryosuke Taguchi, her former classmate things start to change. The once rebellious boy was now all sauve , charming and sophisticated. But was there more to his background than that? This romance drama is directed by Yuho Ishibashi and Tokuhiro Yasukawa with Kohei Higuchi, Meari Hayashi in the lead roles. Streaming on Rakuten Viki
Kinki Kataoka and Ren Odajima have left all their dark activities and spend a peaceful life running an ice cream shop. But when a call drags them back to the underworld they left behind, will they be able to defeat this new mastermind who is lurking in the shadows. A mix of romance, crime, suspense and drama, it stars Masanari Wada and Hiroto Takahashi. Directed by Daisuke Kamijo, this series which comes under the LGBTQ+ watch spectrum is sure to win your hearts. Streaming on GagaOOLala
Japanese web series may not just mean live action drama. Remember Japan is equally famous for its animated shows. Thus this is incomplete without the inclusion of one such genre too. Firefly Wedding is a historical narrative of a noblewoman on her deathbed. She proposes her kidnapper to marry her and unknowingly triggers an obsession. Streaming on Crunchyroll
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