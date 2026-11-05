OTT releases this week: November 6 to November 12

From fascinating time travelling shennanigans in Pushpaka Vimanam to the return to the world of Lord of the Rings in The Rings of Power (Season 3) there is a whole lot to discover from this week's OTT watchlist. Theatrical releases like Meesayya Murukku 2 also debut on OTT post their runs whereas a docu-series like Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook offers an engaging comical yet heart warming peek into the popular Hollywood actor's roots. Happy binging!
Average Joe Pushpak (Sai Ronak Katkuri) stumbles upon a way to travel through time. As he ends up altering a single moment in the past, Pushpak soon comes to realise that messing with time has meddled with his current reality, putting him in peril. Language: Telugu. November 12. On JioHotstar.
DJ Jeeva (Hiphop Tamizha Adhi) is a talented gaana artiste who intends to take the art form beyond his neighbourhood. With the story across three generations, his journey intertwines with others across different points of time — Laila Singh (Ketika Sharma), Lakshmi (Chaithra J Achar) and Vaani (Ramya Ranganathan). Various social barriers challenge him in this journey to stardom. Language: Tamil. November 6. On SonyLIV.
This culinary docu-series follows the popular Hollywood star Nora Lum, otherwise known as Awkwafina as she sets out to revive her previously family-operated Cantonese restaurant in New York called Lum’s. Despite admitting to having no culinary skills, the series follows all the hilarious and heartwarming moments from her journey across the country as she upskills herself to master the art of making the best Asian American dishes and restoring Lum’s legacy. November 6. On Apple TV.
Set five years after the events of the previous season aka the fall of Eregion, this season picks up centred around the rise of Sauron (Charlie Vickers) as Middle Earth is plunged deeper into darkness and chaos. Amid in the height of the War of the Elves, Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) make their way across realms to rally an army in a quest to seek counsel from Celeborn the elven lord (Jamie Campbell Bower) and Cirdan (Ben Daniels). November 11. On Prime Video.
A new broadcaster (Harish Kalyan) recruits Fenny (Siddhi Idnani) as an anchor after relocating to Goa to kickstart his media career. Sharing a breezy and charming relationship in the beginning with changing expectations, misunderstandings and emotional conflicts eventually altering their journey as a couple leaving them to decide if they must continue to pursue a future together. Language: Tamil. November 6. On Zee5.
Petey (TJ Power) has never really moved on from his encounter with an extraterrestrial during his childhood. His life unexpectedly upends when his gangly alien ends up crash-landing back on Earth many years later during his adulthood. As he learns of the reason behind his journey, Petey’s journey follows an array of hilarious events, including fallouts with friends and dealing with the local law enforcement. November 12. On Netflix.
The Lions are an elite dance team in a Catholic boarding high school. A secret initiation by group members of new recruit Grace (Sofia Wylie) ends horrifyingly with her going missing. What follows are eerie prophetic visions leading to mass hysteria and the unravelling of dark secrets within the school. November 11. On Netflix.OTT releases this week