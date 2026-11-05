OTT releases this week: November 6 to November 12

This culinary docu-series follows the popular Hollywood star Nora Lum, otherwise known as Awkwafina as she sets out to revive her previously family-operated Cantonese restaurant in New York called Lum’s. Despite admitting to having no culinary skills, the series follows all the hilarious and heartwarming moments from her journey across the country as she upskills herself to master the art of making the best Asian American dishes and restoring Lum’s legacy. November 6. On Apple TV.