OTT releases this week (Oct 23 to 29): From The One About Matthew Perry to Lupin: Part 4

Packed with a variety of shows and movies on OTT platforms, our watchlist for this week features a deep diving documentary, A Halloween special edition of a popular reality comedy series, an exciting lineup of crime dramas and much more!
Following dedicated advocate Sundaramoorthy (Saravanan), this season brings a fresh new case into focus. Taking on a challenging case of four policemen accused in a murder. With no one ready to take the case, Sundaramoorthy ends up representing them after being pitted against a fearless new opposing counsel, played by Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. Language: Tamil. October 23. On Z5.
With a holiday-themed twist to the popular British comedy reality show format, contestants will be made to follow the classic rule of not laughing alongside a new rule of no screaming. While attempting to break one another, they must also encounter spooky interruptions in this show hosted by comedian Jimmy Carr. October 23. On Prime Video.
Featuring testimonies of his close friends, family and collaborators — this series is bringing a deep dive into the life of late actor Matthew Perry. From exploring his rise to stardom to his truthfulness about his relationship and recovery from alcoholism, this series examines his vast life. October 27. On Netflix.
When a young woman is thrown out of a moving vehicle in Delhi, police officer Nirvit (Manoj Bajpayee) is thrust into the investigation of the crime. As he works on the case, he gets torn between professional duty, personal compromises and institutional corruption. From uncovering the true identity of the woman to crossing paths with a range of other characters, Nirvit’s story takes place over an entire night. Language: Hindi. October 23. On Netflix.
Four close friends in 2000s Mumbai are tied together by familial pressures and financial struggles. The group, through split-second decisions, ends up getting involved with the city’s dangerous criminal underworld by becoming car thieves. As all hell breaks loose when they pit themselves against gangsters and police, they must rely on their unbreakable bond to survive. Language: Hindi. October 23. On Prime Video.
Master thief Assane Diop (Omar Sy) has been locked up in prison for four years. When a mysterious copycat emerges, threatening a series of new heists, challenging his claim to innocence, Assane must become Lupin again to track down the threat and uncover the truth. Language: French. October 23. On Netflix.
Following that inspiring tale of Indian sumo wrestler Hetal Dave (Shriyam Bhagnani), this dramatised biopic brings to the fore her personal and financial hurdles alongside her biggest achievements and her journey through it all. From defying social expectations and patriarchal mindsets to her rigorous training in Japan, Hetal emerges as a national star. Language: Hindi. October 23. On Z5.