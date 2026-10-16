OTT releases this week: October 16 to October 22 - Masterplan, The Disciple and more..

Directed by Taira Malaney — Turtle Walker follows Indian sea turtle conservationist Satish Bhaskar’s journey along the country’s coastline as he documents nesting sites and works to protect sea turtles. Backed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti — the documentary explores Satish’s pioneering conservation efforts and his lasting contribution to marine wildlife protection. October 20. On Discovery+

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