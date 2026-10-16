OTT releases this week: October 16 to October 22 - Masterplan, The Disciple and more..

From gripping documentaries and ambitious heists to romance, action and drama — the OTT space has a diverse line-up of new releases to explore this week. Whether you enjoy real-life stories, fictional adventures or returning favourites, these titles bring a mix of genres and stories to your screens.
The documentary follows Tarik Azzougarh — a Dutch-Moroccan rapper and producer known as Cilvaringz. His determination to meet his hip-hop heroes — the Wu-Tang Clan — eventually takes him into their inner circle. With guidance from group leader RZA, he helps create Once Upon a Time in Shaolin — a one-of-a-kind album that challenges the way music is valued and distributed. October 16. On Netflix.
A legendary thief plans to steal the Mona Lisa and recruits two specialists for the daring job: Chiara — an Italian cybercrime expert; and Jay — a French explosives expert. However, the mission takes an unexpected turn when he reveals that the two recruits are siblings and that he is their father. The unlikely family must overcome their differences to pull off the ambitious heist. October 16. On Prime Video.
Former Navy SEAL commander James Reece (Chris Pratt) is searching for a fresh purpose after completing a personal mission of revenge. However, the CIA soon draws him into a dangerous operation, forcing him to stop a resurgent terrorist group that has recruited one of his allies. As James travels across continents to clear his name — he uncovers a conspiracy stretching from Moscow to Langley, with links to his own family history. October 21. On Prime Video.
This documentary looks back at the life and career of comedian Norm Macdonald, remembered for his dry wit and time on Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live. Directed by Judd Apatow, it brings together archival footage, personal photographs and home videos to trace Norm’s journey, his distinctive style of humour and the legacy he left behind. October 16. On Netflix.
Based on true events, the film follows Tenzing Norgay (Genden Phuntsok) — a skilled Himalayan climber determined to reach the summit of Mount Everest. Alongside New Zealand mountaineer Edmund Hillary (Tom Hiddleston), he joins an expedition led by colonel John Hunt (Willem Dafoe). With support from his wife, Dawa and ally Jill Henderson, Tenzing fights to earn his place on the team and achieve a historic milestone. October 16. On Apple TV.
Dedo and Carlotta Klatt are hoping to resume normal life after the disappearance of their daughter, Wanda. However, their hopes are shattered when Wanda is found standing over a dead body, making her the prime suspect in a murder investigation. Determined to prove her innocence, the couple delve into the criminal underworld of their quiet suburban town, risking everything to uncover the truth. October 21. On Apple TV.
Joanne and Noah take the next step in their relationship as they move in together and navigate the firsts of building a life as a couple. Meanwhile, Sasha and Esther return to the dating scene following their separation while Morgan’s podcast career gains momentum. As the characters navigate love, family dynamics and personal growth, unexpected developments put their relationships to the test. October 22. On Netflix.
Directed by Taira Malaney — Turtle Walker follows Indian sea turtle conservationist Satish Bhaskar’s journey along the country’s coastline as he documents nesting sites and works to protect sea turtles. Backed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti — the documentary explores Satish’s pioneering conservation efforts and his lasting contribution to marine wildlife protection. October 20. On Discovery+