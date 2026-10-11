Blade Runner 2099 trailer plunges into a world where replicants rule

Michelle Yeoh plays Olwen, a veteran blade runner and replicant who is days from dying. Hunter Schafer plays Cora, a fugitive who takes on the identity of a blade runner and is forced to partner with her. Together they hunt a runaway hiding a truth that could collapse the city's fragile order.

Behind the camera, Silka Luisa is the showrunner, with Ridley Scott on board as executive producer. Jonathan van Tulleken directed the first two episodes. According to reports, the show was largely shot at Prague's Barrandov Studios, with additional filming in Barcelona. The cast also includes Dimitri Abold and Lewis Gribben, with Sheila Atim, Tom Burke and Matthew Needham among the recurring guests.

Early reaction has been mixed. Some viewers praised the trailer's restrained tone and cyberpunk visuals, while others felt it leans on familiar imagery without offering much that is new. According to reports, all eight episodes will arrive together, which should make for easy binge viewing.

Whether or not it lives up to its predecessors, fans will find out on November 25.