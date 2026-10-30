OTT releases this week (Oct 30 to Nov 5): From A Dog’s Perfect Christmas to Nocturne

As teenage golf prodigy Santi Wheeler (Peter Dager) moves closer to realising his dream of becoming a professional golfer — his mentor Pryce Cahill (Owen Wilson) begins to question his own unfinished ambitions. Encouraged by former rival Clark Ross (Timothy Olyphant), Pryce launches an unlikely comeback, hoping to become the oldest golfer to win a major championship. With a new coach and trusted caddie by his side, he must confront the failures of his past while proving he still has what it takes to compete. November 4. On Apple TV.

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