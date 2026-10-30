OTT releases this week (Oct 30 to Nov 5): From A Dog’s Perfect Christmas to Nocturne

From laugh-out-loud comedies and heartwarming family dramas to gripping crime thrillers and inspiring sports stories, this week’s OTT line-up offers something for every mood. With fresh releases spanning multiple genres and languages, viewers can look forward to stories of ambition, relationships, second chances and unexpected twists across streaming platforms.
Perfectionist Mmabatho Nkomo (Rosemary Zimu-Mnguni) hopes to make a good impression when she meets her fiancé Varshen’s (Kyle Clark) traditional Indian family for the first time. But the arrival of her estranged parents turns the Diwali gathering into an awkward family affair. Things spiral further when Mmabatho accidentally reveals her future father-in-law’s secret affair — leaving her scrambling to repair the damage before the celebrations fall apart in this popular South African TV series. October 30. On Netflix.
As Christmas approaches, the Goss family struggles to stay together following a series of personal setbacks. When a medical emergency leaves the household in turmoil, a lost Corgi puppy arrives at an unexpected moment. Narrated by Winstead — the family’s loyal Basset Hound — the film follows how the dogs help their grieving grandfather and teenage granddaughter reconnect and rediscover the importance of family during the festive season. November 4. On Netflix.
The series traces the formative years of boxing legend Muhammad Ali (Jaalen Best) — from his gold medal victory at the 1960 Rome Olympics to his landmark win against Sonny Liston (Amin Joseph) in 1964, which made him the world heavyweight champion. Beyond his rise in the ring, the story explores his relationships with family, mentors and civil rights leader Malcolm X — revealing the personal convictions that shaped his identity and legacy. November 4. On Prime Video.
Ex-soldier and homicide detective Jonah Lynn (Liev Schreiber) is pulled back into the investigations of missing people connected to notorious serial killer Jurek Walter (Stephen Graham). Despite Jurek being locked up in prison, Jonah’s investigation hits a roadblock, forcing him into a race against time to find the remaining victim and sending his surrogate daughter — FBI agent Saga Bauer (Zazie Beetz) — undercover and directly in contact with Jurek. October 30. On Apple TV.
This documentary revisits the rise of Second City Television (SCTV) — the Canadian sketch comedy show that helped launch the careers of some of comedy’s biggest names. Featuring interviews with surviving cast members, rare archival footage and a reunion in Toronto — it explores the creative partnerships, friendships and unconventional ideas that shaped the series and cemented its influence on television comedy. October 30. On Netflix.
A married couple on the verge of divorce gets an unexpected chance to rethink their relationship when a mysterious twist turns them young again. Forced to revisit their past while navigating life with younger bodies, they confront old regrets, forgotten dreams and unresolved conflicts as they adjust to their changed circumstances. Language: Tamil. October 30. On Jiohotstar.
As teenage golf prodigy Santi Wheeler (Peter Dager) moves closer to realising his dream of becoming a professional golfer — his mentor Pryce Cahill (Owen Wilson) begins to question his own unfinished ambitions. Encouraged by former rival Clark Ross (Timothy Olyphant), Pryce launches an unlikely comeback, hoping to become the oldest golfer to win a major championship. With a new coach and trusted caddie by his side, he must confront the failures of his past while proving he still has what it takes to compete. November 4. On Apple TV.