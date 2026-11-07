7 films made over a century ago and where to watch them today

A modern movie has wholesome family scenes, complex VFX, action packed sequences or daredevil stunts, but have you ever wondered how some of the first films were? Simple acting, basic sets, studio decor, and most were silent on sound. From German expressionism and Charlie Chaplin’s slapstick comedy, to India’s very own mythological dramas by Dadasaheb Phalke, let’s take a look at films made a century ago and where to watch them today.
Directed by Robert Wiene, this psychological horror movie tells the journey of a hypnotist, a sleepwalker and a series of crimes. Known for its expressionist and distorted sets and visuals, it qualifies as one of the earliest forms of crime thriller. Streaming on Bloodstream
Bram Stoker’s Dracula is no uncommon theme in movies. But one of the earliest made movies inspired by the novel was F.W Murnau’s Nosferatu where Max Schreck’s Count Orlok remains one of the most notable on screen characters till date. Streaming on Bloodstream and Youtube
Buster Keaton’s Sherlock is not really an adaptation of the novel. It narrates the journey of a cinema projectionist who aspired to be a detective. Remembered for its visual comedy and imaginative sequences that blur reality and surreality, it is an interesting watch. Streaming on Plex Channel
What happens when there is a silver lining in the remote and harsh Alaskan climate that compels every inhabitant to rush in search of gold? That is the story of Charlie Chaplin’s Gold Rush. It is a story of finding your survival instincts in the harshest conditions and reaching your goal, although the journey is filled with Chaplin’s regular slapstick comedy. Streaming on JioHotstar and Youtube
You may have seen the Broadway adaptations but this movie is one of the earliest known adaptations of the same. When a young man who haunts an opera falls obsessively in love with an opera singer, things start to escalate between romance and obsession. Directed by Rupert Julian the movie is streaming on Bloodstream and YouTube
Those who have heard about this mutiny drama aboard a ship would be able to quickly recall the name of the director – Sergei Eisenstein and the famous montage Odessa Steps sequence. One of the most influential sequences and movies of the history of cinema, this silent film is available on JustWatch TV
Dadasaheb Phalke’s mythology-fantasy movie is one of the very few surviving movies by him. It depicts Krishna’s childhood and his fight with Kaliya Nag. Interestingly, Dadasaheb Phalke’s daughter Mandakini Phalke played Krishna in the movie. The surviving footage is of 40-50 minutes and can be watched on Youtube