7 films made over a century ago and where to watch them today

Dadasaheb Phalke’s mythology-fantasy movie is one of the very few surviving movies by him. It depicts Krishna’s childhood and his fight with Kaliya Nag. Interestingly, Dadasaheb Phalke’s daughter Mandakini Phalke played Krishna in the movie. The surviving footage is of 40-50 minutes and can be watched on Youtube

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