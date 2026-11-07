Netflix unveils first look of Stranger Things prequel set in 1955

A title card states the location as Marion, Nevada, and the date as April 19, 1955. The teaser ends by revealing the series title and its 2028 release window. Netflix has not yet announced the cast or disclosed specific plot details.

Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure – what to expect

Unlike the original series, which follows a group of children in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, Other Worlds will feature a new setting and an entirely different ensemble of characters. The story takes place before the events of Stranger Things as well as those explored in the stage production Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which is set in 1959 and examines the past of Henry Creel, later known as Vecna.

The prequel is co-created by Matt and Ross Duffer, the creators of Stranger Things, and Kate Trefry, a writer who has worked on the original series. Trefry will also serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Filmmaker Joe Wright, known for films such as Pride & Prejudice, Atonement and Darkest Hour, will direct the first three episodes. Production is scheduled to take place in New Mexico.

The Duffer Brothers have described the project as a fresh story within the Stranger Things universe, featuring new heroes and villains. Further details about its storyline and cast are expected to be announced as production progresses.

The series is another expansion of the franchise following the animated spin-off Stranger Things: Tales From '85 and the stage production The First Shadow. All five seasons of the original Stranger Things series are available to stream on Netflix.