Millie Bobby Brown was “food-shamed” on the set of Stranger Things by her co-stars

British actress Millie Bobby Brown shared that her Stranger Things co-stars were really judgmental about the food she ate on set. She said that her American co-actors would "food-shame" her and be surprised at what she consumed.
Millie Bobby Brown used to be cornered because of her food! Her Stranger Things co-stars would get "all American" when she ate her British dishes on set of the popular Netflix series.
The 22-year-old actress said, "When I was on Stranger Things, I used to get food-shamed a lot. When I would go on, they’d be all American, and they’d be like, 'Mate, what the f‑‑‑ are you eating?'"
She added, "Because they were like, 'It’s like you live in the 1800s and you found some, like, speciality. It’s, like, wrapped in tinfoil.'" The young actress said that he would end up hiding in a corner to eat her food that were wrapped in tinfoil.
Millie also said how the reaction to her " jacket potato with beans and cheese" gets a very opposite reaction whenever she shoots in the UK. "So they didn’t get it but when I go on set in England, everyone’s like, 'Having a jacket! Lovely!'", she said.
Millie Bobby Brown rose to fame as Eleven (Jane Hopper) on Stranger Things, that concluded its five-season run in December, 2025. Besides her, the series also cast Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Winona Ryder, Maya Hawke, Joe Keery, David Harbour and Gaten Matarazzo.
The final season of the show has earned a total of seven Emmy nominations on Wednesday, July 8, 2026. Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, the show, which premiered in 2016, garnered immense popularity throughout his run.