Millie Bobby Brown was “food-shamed” on the set of Stranger Things by her co-stars

The 22-year-old actress said, "When I was on Stranger Things, I used to get food-shamed a lot. When I would go on, they’d be all American, and they’d be like, 'Mate, what the f‑‑‑ are you eating?'"

She added, "Because they were like, 'It’s like you live in the 1800s and you found some, like, speciality. It’s, like, wrapped in tinfoil.'" The young actress said that he would end up hiding in a corner to eat her food that were wrapped in tinfoil.

Millie also said how the reaction to her " jacket potato with beans and cheese" gets a very opposite reaction whenever she shoots in the UK. "So they didn’t get it but when I go on set in England, everyone’s like, 'Having a jacket! Lovely!'", she said.