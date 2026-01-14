Stranger Things season 5 faces backlash: Fans accuse Duffer Brothers of using AI for scripts

Stranger Things season 5 sparked outrage as fans of the show have accused the creators of using AI to help write the final season of the hit Netflix series. This has resurfaced as an issue following the January 12 release of the documentary film Stranger Things: One Last Adventure. This has sparked outrage on social media as people believe the documentary reveals several windows of the AI tool ChatGPT open on the creator's computer. It has not taken long for the outrage to spread as disappointed fans have linked the issue to the poor storytelling in the final episode of the hit Netflix series.
One of such posts read, “The Great Duffer brother just used Chatgpt to write Stranger Things season 5. WTF, now we know why season 5 sucked. #StrangerThings5.” Another fan posted, “The Duffer Brothers were literally using ChatGPT and Reddit while writing this season & particularly the finale of Stranger Things. No wonder it's complete.”
The final season of the show gained an abnormally high number of one-star ratings on IMDb, with the majority found to be from Saudi Arabia and South Asia. This reaction came despite the show having made its mark on the cultural landscape in 2016. Most experts believe the delayed resolutions affected the satisfaction of the reward promised after nine years.
The series, which is a product of the 1980s in the town of Hawkins, Indiana, revolves around a group of children whose lives completely change with the disappearance of a boy by the name of Will Byers. The children, through the help of a telekinetic girl by the name of Eleven, discover a world by the name of Upside Down. The show on Netflix ended its run in 2025 with its last episode airing on December 31st. The cast includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Mia Hawke, and Linda Hamilton.
