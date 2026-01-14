Stranger Things season 5 faces backlash: Fans accuse Duffer Brothers of using AI for scripts

Stranger Things season 5 sparked outrage as fans of the show have accused the creators of using AI to help write the final season of the hit Netflix series. This has resurfaced as an issue following the January 12 release of the documentary film Stranger Things: One Last Adventure. This has sparked outrage on social media as people believe the documentary reveals several windows of the AI tool ChatGPT open on the creator's computer. It has not taken long for the outrage to spread as disappointed fans have linked the issue to the poor storytelling in the final episode of the hit Netflix series.

Stranger Things season 5 backlash: Fans question finale authenticity

One of such posts read, “The Great Duffer brother just used Chatgpt to write Stranger Things season 5. WTF, now we know why season 5 sucked. #StrangerThings5.” Another fan posted, “The Duffer Brothers were literally using ChatGPT and Reddit while writing this season & particularly the finale of Stranger Things. No wonder it's complete.”