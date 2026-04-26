Stranger Things: Tales from ’85: Plot, new monster, story arcs explained

Stranger Things won over audiences by blending childhood nostalgia with eerie horror, and its upcoming animated spinoff, Stranger Things: Tales from '85, aims to recreate that same appeal. Showrunner Eric Robles told Polygon that he took inspiration from beloved ’80s films like The Goonies and The Lost Boys to shape the show’s adventurous tone. He also cited the 1986 animated series The Real Ghostbusters as a major influence.

The Stranger Things animated spinoff turns up the horror with an Alien-style threat

“You have some really scary episodes within that series, whether it was the Boogieman or the Sandman episodes, and I just remember as a kid feeling that there was a difference in that kind of storytelling,” Robles said. “If I can tap into that feeling again with a series like this – where the stakes felt real, where the danger felt real, and these kids are genuinely trying their best to figure out a mystery – that’s the show I want to make.”