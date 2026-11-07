Off Campus Season 2: Release date, cast and what to expect

The new season adapts the third book in Elle Kennedy's Off-Campus series, The Score, while Season 1 adapted The Deal. That means the show is not following the novels in publication order.

The speedy return was helped by an early renewal: Prime Video ordered Season 2 on February 12, 2026, three months before Season 1 premiered on May 13. Cameras reportedly rolled from June 1 to September 18, 2026. Prime Video describes the series as following an elite hockey team and the women in their lives as they work through love, heartbreak and the jump into adulthood.

Familiar faces and new arrivals

Garrett and Hannah are not disappearing. Bright and Cameli are confirmed for Season 2, alongside Antonio Cipriano and Jalen Thomas Brooks. Newcomers on the Amazon cast list include India Fowler, Julia Sarah-Stone, Khobe Clarke, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Phillipa Soo, Charlie Evans and Shay Rudolph.

According to Amazon, Season 1 drew 36 million viewers worldwide in its first 12 days, making it Prime Video's third most-watched series debut ever, behind The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Fallout. Six months after launch, it was still a Top 10 title on the service, ranking sixth worldwide for one week in October.

Where to watch

Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on April 28, 2027. Season 1's eight episodes are streaming now, which leaves about six months to catch up before Dean and Allie take the ice.