The Remarried Empress sets Disney+ and Hulu record: All you need to know about the popular Korean fantasy romance

Korean fantasy romance series The Remarried Empress has become the most-viewed local original premiere of all time on Disney+ and Hulu globally. According to the streaming platforms, the series achieved the record based on its first three days of viewing following its November 3, 2026, premiere. It also became the number one Korean title premiere in more than 50 markets, including the US, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, Canada and Australia.

The series' popularity comes as little surprise to readers familiar with its source material. Based on the hugely popular webtoon of the same name, the story has accumulated nearly three billion views since its release. Its screen adaptation brings together palace intrigue, romantic rivalries, betrayal and a fantasy setting inspired by European royal courts.

What is The Remarried Empress about?

The series follows Empress Navier, the powerful and respected ruler of the Eastern Empire, whose marriage to Emperor Sovieshu begins to fall apart when he falls in love with Rashta, a runaway slave. As Rashta enters the palace and gains the emperor's affection, Navier finds herself facing the possibility of losing both her marriage and her position.

However, rather than accepting the situation without resistance, Navier makes an unexpected decision. When Sovieshu asks her for a divorce, she agrees on one condition: she must be allowed to marry Crown Prince Heinrey of the rival Western Kingdom.