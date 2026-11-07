The Remarried Empress sets Disney+ and Hulu record: All you need to know about the popular Korean fantasy romance

Korean fantasy romance series The Remarried Empress has become the most-viewed local original premiere of all time on Disney+ and Hulu globally. According to the streaming platforms, the series achieved the record based on its first three days of viewing following its November 3, 2026, premiere. It also became the number one Korean title premiere in more than 50 markets, including the US, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, Canada and Australia.
The series' popularity comes as little surprise to readers familiar with its source material. Based on the hugely popular webtoon of the same name, the story has accumulated nearly three billion views since its release. Its screen adaptation brings together palace intrigue, romantic rivalries, betrayal and a fantasy setting inspired by European royal courts.
The series follows Empress Navier, the powerful and respected ruler of the Eastern Empire, whose marriage to Emperor Sovieshu begins to fall apart when he falls in love with Rashta, a runaway slave. As Rashta enters the palace and gains the emperor's affection, Navier finds herself facing the possibility of losing both her marriage and her position.
However, rather than accepting the situation without resistance, Navier makes an unexpected decision. When Sovieshu asks her for a divorce, she agrees on one condition: she must be allowed to marry Crown Prince Heinrey of the rival Western Kingdom.
What follows is a story of romance, political intrigue, ambition and shifting loyalties. Navier's decision sets off a series of events that affect not only her personal life but also the relationship between the two kingdoms.
The series features a prominent South Korean cast, led by Shin Min-a as Empress Navier. Ju Ji-hoon plays Emperor Sovieshu, Navier's husband whose relationship with Rashta triggers the central conflict. Lee Jong-suk appears as Crown Prince Heinrey, the royal from the rival Western Kingdom who becomes central to Navier's plans for a new marriage. Lee Se-young plays Rashta, the runaway slave who becomes the emperor's favourite.
The series is directed by Cho Su-won, known for Pinocchio and Still 17, with the screenplay adapted by Yeoh Geena and Hyun Choong-yeol.
The Remarried Empress originated as a web novel written by Alphatart, which began serialisation in 2018. It was subsequently adapted into a webtoon, written by HereLee and illustrated by Sumpul, which premiered on Naver Webtoon in October 2019.
The original story developed a large international readership, with its mix of romance, palace politics and fantasy attracting audiences across multiple languages. Its popularity also led to other adaptations and formats, including an audio drama, a mobile game and printed editions.
The live-action series brings the illustrated world to the screen through elaborate costumes, grand palace settings and ballroom sequences. Its fantasy setting draws on elements of different European historical periods without being based on one specific country or era.
The first four episodes of the 10-episode series premiered on November 3, a day earlier than its originally announced release date of November 4. The early release was announced as a gesture of appreciation for the strong response from fans.
Two new episodes are scheduled to arrive every Wednesday from November 11, leading up to the series finale on November 25. The show is available exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu, depending on regional availability, in Korean with English subtitles and an English-dubbed version.
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