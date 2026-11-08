5 shows that rekindle your passion for travelling and where to watch them on OTT

Have that adventurous streak in you but cannot decide where to head over for your next adventure? Check out these heartwarming travel-drama series and let them give you a cue to pack your bags. Whether it is escaping the mundane world and trying to figure out life with your siblings or heading to an undiscovered destination packed with cultural essence to solve a mystery. Here’s a travel series guide to keep handy this season.
Directed by Srijit Mukherji, it’s an adaptation of the famous Feluda novel by Satyajit Ray. This 6 – episodes Bengali web series, follows Feluda (Tota Roy Choudhury), Topshe (Kalpan Mitra) and Jatayu / Lalmohan Babu (Anirban Chakrabarti) on their vacation to Nepal. However, where Feluda ventures, mystery automatically follows. The trio finds themselves facing old enemies in new places. Apart from the detection angle, it also shows some beautiful sites of Nepal. While its 1996 adaptation by Sandip Ray with Sabyasachi Chakraborty showed sites like Pashupatinath Temple, Durbar Square and more, the tragic earthquake did take away some essence in the more recent adaptation. Streaming on Addatimes
Released earlier this year, Season 9 of the most popular contemporary Bengali detective series, Eken Babu takes the viewers to the rustic rural sites of Purulia. Based on late Sujan Dasgupta’s novel and directed by Joydeep Mukherjee, it stars Anirban Chakrabarti in the titular role along with Suhotra Mukhopadhyay (as Bapi Babu / Sir) and Somak Ghosh (as Pramatha). While holidaying in Purulia, Eken Babu gets dragged in the case of a missing emerald in a spiritual ashram. Navigating cultural events like Poush Porob to beautiful landscapes like Baghmundi, Ajodhya Hills, Santhal villages and more, it incites the feeling of packing your bags and hopping onto the train today. Streaming in Hoichoi
Siblings Chandan (Sumeet Vyas), Chanchan (Maanvi Gagroo) and Chitvan (Amol Parashar) get inside their car and flee their lives. They embark on a road trip to discover new things about each other, understand each other better, and find ways to return to their normal life to untangle the messy knots they created before leaving. This comedy drama runs through three Seasons where each season explores a new destination. From Rajasthan, Kolkata, Lucknow to Sikkim, the series allows the audience to reconnect with their country through familiar and unfamiliar routes. Streaming on ZEE5
What begins as a bachelorette turns into a journey of self-discovery, bringing four friends closer. The Trip stars Lisa Haydon, Shweta Tripathi, Mallika Dua, Sapna Pabbi and Amyra Dastur in lead roles. This travel-comedy series is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, Nishit Bhatia and Sonam Nair across seasons. Four friends start off from Delhi and reach Thailand to celebrate special moments of their lives, only to face fear, old relationships, self-doubt and more return in unexpected ways. This trip which highlights Thailand through the eyes of the ladies is pure nostalgia in a contemporary narrative. Streaming on Youtube
When you talk about travel, one of the most important aspect is travelling on a motorcycle. Keeping this format alive, actors and motorcycle enthusiasts Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman come together to host this travel – adventure documentary as they hit the roads with the motorbikes . It is not only adventure documentation but also a handy masterclass on how to survive on the roads. Some of the places that explore including Alaska, Canada, and more. Directed by David Alexanian and Russ Malkin, this 115 day expedition over 20,000 miles is a treat to the eyes. Streaming on Apple TV
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.