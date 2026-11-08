5 shows that rekindle your passion for travelling and where to watch them on OTT

When you talk about travel, one of the most important aspect is travelling on a motorcycle. Keeping this format alive, actors and motorcycle enthusiasts Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman come together to host this travel – adventure documentary as they hit the roads with the motorbikes . It is not only adventure documentation but also a handy masterclass on how to survive on the roads. Some of the places that explore including Alaska, Canada, and more. Directed by David Alexanian and Russ Malkin, this 115 day expedition over 20,000 miles is a treat to the eyes. Streaming on Apple TV

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