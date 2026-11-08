Netflix announces animated Twilight reboot: Here's everything we know so far

The Twilight universe is returning to the screen, but this time through an animated series. Netflix’s upcoming series, Midnight Sun, has received a two-season order, according to an announcement by Lionsgate Television chairman Kevin Beggs during the studio’s earnings call on 5 November, 2026. The development comes alongside reports that actors Sadie Stanley and Julian Grey have joined the voice cast as Bella Swan and Edward Cullen, respectively.
The animated series is based on author Stephenie Meyer’s novel of the same name. Unlike the original books and films, which tell the story primarily through Bella’s perspective, Midnight Sun revisits the events of the first Twilight novel from Edward’s perspective. Netflix has not announced a release date yet.
The story takes viewers to Forks, Washington, where teenager Bella Swan moves to live with her father and meets Edward Cullen in school, a mysterious student who turns out to be a vampire. As their romance develops, Edward struggles with his attraction to Bella and the danger her presence poses to his family. The retelling explores his struggle to control his bloodlust and the secrets surrounding the Cullen family.
According to a reports, Julian Grey, best known for Fear the Walking Dead and The Matrix Resurrections, is to voice Edward. Sadie Stanley, best known for Karate Kid: Legends and Disney's Kim Possible, is voicing Bella.
Sinead Daly, who has previously worked on Tell Me Lies and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, is writing the script, and also serving as an executive producer. Meyer will also executive produce alongside others. The series is being produced by Lionsgate Television, with Meyer's Fickle Fish Films also involved, according to reports.
The original Twilight film franchise starred Kristen Stewart as Bella, Robert Pattinson as Edward, and Taylor Lautner as Jacob Black. The original series had five films released between 2008 and 2012.