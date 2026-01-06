Kristen Stewart expresses desire to direct a Twilight remake

Actor and director Kristen Stewart is definitely not done with Twilight yet. She rose to stardom with her portrayal of high school teenager Bella Swan who fell in love with a vampire, Edward Cullen played by Robert Pattinson.
Kristen has said that she wants to get back into the Twilight saga, but in a different role: as a director. During a recent interaction, the 35-year-old said that she wants to direct a Twilight remake.
On Sunday, January 4, 2025, Kristen Stewart attended an awards ceremony in Palm Springs, California. She was also named as one of the 10 upcoming directors in the ceremony. The actor made her directorial debut with The Chronology of Water, which released in 2025 and earned her the honour.
During a media interaction at the show, Kristen revealed a desire that got many fans excited and hopeful, Talking about the famous Twilight saga, the actor-filmmaker said that she wants to direct a remake of the film if ever it was made.
Talking about her appreciation for the directors who made the original films, Kristen said, "I love what Catherine [Hardwicke] did, I love what Chris [Weitz] did, I love what all of the directors did with the movies. They were so themselves and weird and kind of like, squirrelly, and just so present in that time when they didn’t really know what they were yet, like before they blew up".
Expressing her own desire, she added, "Imagine if we had a huge budget and a bunch of love and support. I don’t know — I would love to readapt. Yeah, sure, I’ll do the remake. I’m doing it! I’m committed!".
The Twilight saga has five films in total, based on Stephanie Meyer's eponymous novels. There were four different directors who took charge of the films: Catherine Hardwicke directed Twilight (2008), the original, Chris Weitz directed The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) was directed by David Slade. Finally, Bill Condon directed the final two movies The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 and Part 2 (2011 and 2012 respectively). Will Kristen Stewart add her name to this list soon?
Kristen Stewart played Bella Swan in all the five movies alongside actors Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, Anna Kendrick, Nikki Reed, Peter Facinelli, Kellan Lutz, Elizabeth Reaser, Ashley Greene, Jackson Rathbone and others.