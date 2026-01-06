Kristen Stewart expresses desire to direct a Twilight remake

Actor and director Kristen Stewart is definitely not done with Twilight yet. She rose to stardom with her portrayal of high school teenager Bella Swan who fell in love with a vampire, Edward Cullen played by Robert Pattinson.

Kristen has said that she wants to get back into the Twilight saga, but in a different role: as a director. During a recent interaction, the 35-year-old said that she wants to direct a Twilight remake.

I would love to readapt: Kristen Stewart on stepping back into the world of Twilight

On Sunday, January 4, 2025, Kristen Stewart attended an awards ceremony in Palm Springs, California. She was also named as one of the 10 upcoming directors in the ceremony. The actor made her directorial debut with The Chronology of Water, which released in 2025 and earned her the honour.