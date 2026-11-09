12 series and shows that bring Indian empires to life on screen

Flipping through the pages of Indian history was probably one of the most boring things to do in school, until the world of OTT brought these familiar characters out of the pages and on the screen. While one could see the practical tactics employed in Shivaji’s guerrilla warfare, one could also gauge the intensity of personal rifts between gather and sons in the Mughal Kingdom. Different centuries, different era, different kingdoms and different characters come alive on screen through these 12 web series.