7 series on OTT that spotlight ancient global Kingdoms

These days history comes alive on screen through OTT series. If you are keen on experiencing the life and times of some of the global empires like the Vikings, Scandinavian countries, Mongol Empire and more, check out these elaborately designed series.
A combination of royal politics, traditional Korean architecture, costumes, social hierarchy and supernatural horror, The Kingdom focuses on a plague ripped Joseon Dynasty in Korea. It follows the protagonist who tries to uncover the reason of the plague and discover the mystery behind his father- The King’s – death. The cast includes Ju Ji-hoon, Bae Doona and Ryu Seung-ryong in lead roles. Streaming on Netflix
This extraordinary series shows how a Korean woman rises the ranks of the Court and becomes an Empress. It explores power struggles, political alliances and never before seen history of the Mongol-led Yuan Dynasty of China, and Korean empire around the 14th century. It stars Ha Ji-won, Ji Chang-wook and Joo Jin-mo in lead roles. Streaming on Netflix
The name itself is quite explanatory of the civilization in focus. This docu-drama explores the journey of Sultan Mehmed II’s campaign to capture Constantinople in 1453 and end the Byzantine rule. One of the highlights of the show is to see the 15th-century military strategies recreated. It stars Cem Yigit Uzumoglu, Charles Dance and Daniel Nuta in lead roles. Streaming on Netflix
Marked by territorial conflicts, loyalty, rivalry and more The Last Kingdom describes the Anglo-Saxon kingdoms of England and how they struggled to unite under one rule. Spanning over the incidents of 9th and 10th centuries, it stars Alexander Dreymon, David Dawson and Emily Cox in lead roles. Streaming on Netflix
The events of the series lead up to show the rivalry between Harold Godwinson and William of Normandy which ultimately culminated in the Battle of Hastings fought in 1066. Set around the Wessex and Normandy kingdoms, it offers a glimpse of political ambition, power, hierarchy, and more that helped transform medieval England. Starring James Norton, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Emily Beecham among others it is streaming on BBC Player
Exploring the Mongol Empire through Marco Polo’s eyes, the series sees Marco Polo in Kublai Khan’s court. Based on the incidents of 13th century Mongol Empire, it stars Lorenzo Richelmy, Benedict Wong and Joan Chen in lead roles. Streaming on Netflix
Almost a century after the original Vikings, this series talks about the Norse figures, Viking royal cultures and power evolution in the Scandinavian kingdoms, particularly Norway and Denmark. Based around 11th century, it stars Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson and Leo Suter in lead roles. Streaming on Netflix
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