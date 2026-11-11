5 OTT shows that can bring out the survivalist in you

What happens when you find yourself stuck in adverse situations? Your survival instinct kicks off. Whether you are lost in the dense canopies of the Amazon Rainforest or the surreal world of digital gaming, the only goal you have is to fight against all odds and escape unhurt and alive. Such is the passion for survival among the protagonists of these five popular web shoes that should be on your watch list to awaken the determined survivalist in you.
Released in 2020, the Season 1 of this Japanese series is directed by Shinsuke Sato. It stars Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Nijiro Murakami, Yuki Morinaga, and others. In this age of video gaming, what happens when hgamers find themselves stuck in an alternate reality? When the protagonists are forced to play a series of deadly games in a parallel version of Tokyo, they have to take every step carefully, for one wrong turn may mean death. Combining, digital games, intelligence, strategy, physical strength and emotional stability, Alice in Borderland has three seasons, the last released in 2025. Streaming on Netflix
Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani’s Hindi medical survival drama refreshed the pandemic memories in every viewer. Starring Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker, Amey Wagh, and several others in this ensemble drama, it follows the trajectory of a virus outbreak in the Andaman and Nicobar islands. As chaos ensures, people struggle to escape or remain alive within the limited resources and no silver lining. This series explores medical disaster and community struggle to remain alaive in adverse situations. Streaming on Netflix
For the unversed, a silo is an underground bunker meant for hideouts, strategic locations and combat purpose. With this understanding, the series, traces the lives of the last 10000 inhabitants of Earth, who prefer to live underground than inhaling the overly polluted air outside. But it is not an easy feat. Anyone living underground must adhere to strict rules which often curb their independence. In this situation engineer Juliette starts questioning these rules and uncovers facts that threaten their very existence underground. Directed by Morten Tyldum with Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins and Harriet Walter playing pivotal roles, the show explores survival through resource management, social hierarchy, science and human curiosity. Streaming on Apple TV +
The narrative follows a dystopian world two decades after a deadly fungal attack wipes off modern civilization. Protagonists Joel and Ellie must travel across post-apocalyptic America to reach their destination. But their road is full of infected survivors, hostile creatures, depleting resources and a fall of social structures. The two only have each other to rely on under the circumstances. Apart from survival of the fittest, the story also explores friendship, trust, companionship, loyalty, and sacrifice. Streaming on JioHotstar
This Telugu water survival series is directed by V.V. Surya Kumar and stars Satya Dev, Anandhi Nassar, Raghu Babu and Dalip Tahil in prominent roles. When fishermen from rival coastal villages foray into international waters and get stuck, what ensures is a heartwarming survival drama in the middle of nowhere. The series explores how unforgiving circumstances, uncertain threats and territories and the will to survive against all odds can make long-standing enemies become one. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video