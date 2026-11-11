Before Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 release on OTT, here are a few films of him to binge on Prime Video

1. Jailer (2023)

A retired jailer finds himself on a dangerous mission to track down his son’s killers, only to discover that the trail leads back to a darker world he thought he had left behind. As Tiger Muthuvel Pandian navigates this complex network, the lead delivers a performance packed with intrigue, action and signature screen presence.

2. Vettaiyan (2024)

When a wave of ruthless criminal activity grips the city, a maverick police officer decides to mete out justice, often choosing force over the rulebook. Starring alongside Amitabh Bachchan, this action drama explores the complexities of law enforcement and taking the law into one’s own hands.

3. Coolie (2025)

A mysterious man takes on a powerful, corrupt syndicate exploiting workers in a port town. As he challenges the system, Rajinikanth leads an action-packed story of resistance and standing up against injustice.

4. Kabali (2016)

After spending years behind bars, a reformed gangster is released from prison to rebuild his life. But with old enemies lurking, protecting his family becomes his biggest battle.

5. Sivaji (2007)

A software engineer returns to India with a vision to contribute to national development and uplift the underprivileged. When corrupt officials stand in his way, he takes on a broken system.

6. Muthu (1995)

A loyal servant working for a wealthy zamindar is caught in family rivalries and a plot to claim a fortune. As secrets about his identity surface, this beloved classic showcases effortless charm, humour and dramatic flair.

7. Darbar (2020)

A fearless police officer embarks on a mission to hunt down a dreaded gangster, driven by a secret personal agenda.