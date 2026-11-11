How Japanese mythology and folklore shaped the supernatural world of Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen is known for its intense battles, supernatural creatures and complex characters. However, beyond its action-packed storyline, the popular anime and manga series has a fascinating connection to Japanese mythology, Buddhist traditions, Shinto beliefs and folklore.

Created by Gege Akutami, the series builds its fictional world around curses born from negative human emotions. Several characters, supernatural abilities and storylines draw inspiration from real historical figures and traditional legends, although the series often reinterprets these references to suit its own narrative. Here are some of the characters and events in Jujutsu Kaisen that are inspired by Japanese mythology.