Lanterns cancelled after one season amid DC Studios leadership shakeup

The future of HBO smash hit Lanterns has been thrown into question following a high-profile shake-up at DC Studios. Co-chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran are stepping down from their executive roles, paving the way for former Marvel executive Jeremy Latcham to take over as president and chief creative officer under new owner Skydance.
The sudden corporate restructure has left fans wondering whether the critically acclaimed Green Lantern series will return. Co-showrunner Chris Mundy recently addressed the ongoing uncertainty surrounding a potential second season.
"We thought everything had settled," Chris explained when discussing the aftermath of the Skydance acquisition. "I can imagine a world where everyone retreats to their corners, but then, you know, it's a coin flip, 50/50."
Despite attracting over 10 million viewers for its October finale, a second season was far from guaranteed even before the executive exit. The creative team previously stressed that a follow-up would only happen if the story merited it. Peter had emphasized that finding a "worthy successor to a beloved and great first season" was the single deciding factor, while co-creator Damon Lindelof echoed that sentiment by questioning whether the creative vision justified another run.
Season 1 concluded with John Stewart, played by Aaron Pierre, claiming his ring and power battery to become Earth's primary protector while leaving Sector 2814 to Guy Gardner, portrayed by Nathan Fillion. The narrative setup aimed to position Aaron's character for a major presence in James's upcoming film project, Man of Tomorrow.
While James and Peter will remain attached to select projects in creative capacities, Jeremy's arrival marks a brand new chapter for DC Studios. For now, viewers must wait to see if the cosmic detective drama will secure a renewal or end as a standalone entry.