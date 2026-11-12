Netflix's Taken: What to know about Natalee Holloway's disappearance and the biggest bombshells

More than 21 years after 18-year-old Natalee Holloway disappeared during a school trip to Aruba, her case is once again in the spotlight. Netflix's three-part docuseries Taken: Natalee Holloway, which premiered on November 4, 2026, revisits the investigation. Directed by Dani Sloane and Matthew Galkin, the series examines how a missing-person investigation became an international criminal case, with years of conflicting accounts, unsuccessful searches and a confession that came nearly two decades later.
Natalee was an 18-year-old from Mountain Brook, Alabama, who travelled to Aruba with her classmates in May 2005 to celebrate their high school graduation. She was last seen in the early hours of May 30, leaving a nightlife district with Joran van der Sloot and brothers Deepak and Satish Kalpoe.
According to the FBI, the four had been together before Natalee got into a car with the three men at around 1.30 am. She never returned to her hotel, and her whereabouts remained unknown.
Joran and the Kalpoe brothers were arrested several times during the investigation, but were released without charge because of insufficient evidence. Aruban prosecutors eventually closed the investigation in December 2007. Natalee's body was never recovered, and she was declared legally dead by an Alabama court in January 2012, at her father's request.
Who was Joran van der Sloot and why was he suspected?
Joran remained the prime suspect for years, but he was never charged in Aruba in connection with Natalee's disappearance. His accounts of what had happened to her also changed repeatedly. At different points, he claimed that her body had been buried beneath the foundation of a house and that he had sold her to a man in Venezuela. He later admitted that these accounts were fabricated.
Joran van der Sloot, the prime suspect
A significant development came in 2010, when an FBI sting operation recorded Joran demanding $250,000 from Beth Holloway in exchange for information about the location of her daughter's remains. He agreed to accept $25,000 upfront, with the remaining $225,000 to be paid after the remains were recovered.
However, Joran left Aruba for Peru before he could be arrested over the alleged extortion. He was subsequently convicted of murdering 21-year-old Stephany Flores, who was found dead in a Lima hotel room in May 2010, five years after Natalee vanished. In 2012, he was sentenced to 28 years in prison for her murder.
Joran van der Sloot's confession: How did he kill Natalee?
In 2023, Peru temporarily transferred Joran to the United States to face charges of extortion and wire fraud in connection with the FBI sting operation.
On October 18, 2023, he pleaded guilty to both charges in a federal court in Birmingham, Alabama, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. The sentence was ordered to run concurrently with his existing sentence in Peru.
As part of the plea agreement, Joran was required to disclose what had happened to Natalee. During an interview conducted by his attorney, he admitted that he had killed her on an Aruba beach after she resisted his sexual advances.
Joran claimed that he and Natalee had been kissing when she began to push him away. He continued touching her, prompting her to knee him in the groin. He then stood up and kicked her in the face while she was lying on the sand.
According to his account, Natalee was unconscious and possibly already dead. He then picked up a nearby cinder block and struck her in the face with it.
He further admitted to dragging her body towards the water until he was knee-deep in the waves before pushing it out to sea. Her remains have never been recovered.
Why hasn't Joran been charged with Natalee's murder?
Despite admitting to killing Natalee, Joran has not faced a murder trial in Aruba. The country's statute of limitations for homicide is 12 years, which means the authorities can no longer prosecute him for the crime.
His confession, however, gave Beth some of the answers she had spent years seeking. She has maintained that the case is closed in one important respect: Joran is no longer merely a suspect but the person who killed her daughter.
Joran is expected to remain behind bars until 2045, serving his sentences in Peru and the United States concurrently.
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