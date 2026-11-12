Netflix's Taken: What to know about Natalee Holloway's disappearance and the biggest bombshells

More than 21 years after 18-year-old Natalee Holloway disappeared during a school trip to Aruba, her case is once again in the spotlight. Netflix's three-part docuseries Taken: Natalee Holloway, which premiered on November 4, 2026, revisits the investigation. Directed by Dani Sloane and Matthew Galkin, the series examines how a missing-person investigation became an international criminal case, with years of conflicting accounts, unsuccessful searches and a confession that came nearly two decades later.

What happened to Natalee Holloway?

Natalee was an 18-year-old from Mountain Brook, Alabama, who travelled to Aruba with her classmates in May 2005 to celebrate their high school graduation. She was last seen in the early hours of May 30, leaving a nightlife district with Joran van der Sloot and brothers Deepak and Satish Kalpoe.

According to the FBI, the four had been together before Natalee got into a car with the three men at around 1.30 am. She never returned to her hotel, and her whereabouts remained unknown.

Joran and the Kalpoe brothers were arrested several times during the investigation, but were released without charge because of insufficient evidence. Aruban prosecutors eventually closed the investigation in December 2007. Natalee's body was never recovered, and she was declared legally dead by an Alabama court in January 2012, at her father's request.

Who was Joran van der Sloot and why was he suspected?

Joran remained the prime suspect for years, but he was never charged in Aruba in connection with Natalee's disappearance. His accounts of what had happened to her also changed repeatedly. At different points, he claimed that her body had been buried beneath the foundation of a house and that he had sold her to a man in Venezuela. He later admitted that these accounts were fabricated.