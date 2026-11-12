VisionQuest finale: Vision chooses himself as Marvel closes the WandaVision trilogy

This week brought about the conclusion of Marvel's VisionQuest's eight-episode run on Disney+. The show's finale, Forever, delivers what the best WandaVision-era storytelling has always done: it transforms a superhero battle into a debate about what defines a person. The show's main antagonist is revealed in this 68-minute episode, which also reunites two long-separated brothers, gives Vision and Ultron one final father-son showdown, and leaves two clues that hint at Avengers: Doomsday.
The season was dominated for weeks by the mystery of who was hunting Vision (Paul Bettany). Virgil Horton, the grandson of Phineas Horton, the scientist who created the first synthetic human, is the correct answer. The series began in 1939. The climax reveals why James Spader, who plays Ultron, also plays Virgil: Virgil's brain patterns served as the model for Ultron's human avatar.
Virgil's had resurrected his late wife, Jo Carrington, as the AI Jocasta (T'Nia Miller), only to regret how faithfully he'd recreated her. He later took a job at S.W.O.R.D., where he rebuilt the White Vision seen in WandaVision. His endgame, as the finale lays it out, was to upload his consciousness into Vision's body, live forever alongside Jocasta, and use nanobots to control humanity.
The plan unravels when Tommy (Ruaridh Mollica) fully embraces his super speed and, together with Lisa and the vigilante Paladin, helps free Vision, Jocasta and Ultron. It costs Jocasta her life: Virgil shoots her with an adamantium bullet. Ultron, whose consciousness ends up housed in a swarm of nanobots, kills Virgil in response, and then, cradling Jocasta as she dies, turns his rage outward. He resolves to wipe out humanity so nobody else has to feel what he feels.
Vision refuses to answer force with force. He takes the fight into the Mindscape, the mental space the season built up, and tries to reach Ultron there. As the sources covering the finale describe it, the confrontation burns out both of their cores. What brings Vision back is the family he spent the season trying to protect: Tommy is joined by his brother Billy (Joe Locke), who arrives through a portal, and the twins combine their powers to revive their father. The episode closes on a long-delayed group hug, with Wanda conspicuously absent.
Vision, in turn, closes the doors of his Mindscape and chooses to look outward at the real world. He also chooses mercy. Ultron survives, and per several recaps some of his nanobots do too, so his story is not necessarily over.
There are two post-credit scenes. The first keeps Ultron's future in play. The second is the one that will get fans talking: it shows Wanda Maximoff pulling Mount Wundagore down on top of herself, the image that ended Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It is the closest the finale comes to setting up Avengers: Doomsday, which arrives December 18. Earlier, Tommy asks Vision whether they'll ever see his mother again. Vision's answer, as recaps relate it, is hopeful: they have said goodbye before, so a hello is not out of the question.
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