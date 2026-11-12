VisionQuest finale: Vision chooses himself as Marvel closes the WandaVision trilogy

Virgil's had resurrected his late wife, Jo Carrington, as the AI Jocasta (T'Nia Miller), only to regret how faithfully he'd recreated her. He later took a job at S.W.O.R.D., where he rebuilt the White Vision seen in WandaVision. His endgame, as the finale lays it out, was to upload his consciousness into Vision's body, live forever alongside Jocasta, and use nanobots to control humanity.

A rescue, a death, and a grieving Ultron

The plan unravels when Tommy (Ruaridh Mollica) fully embraces his super speed and, together with Lisa and the vigilante Paladin, helps free Vision, Jocasta and Ultron. It costs Jocasta her life: Virgil shoots her with an adamantium bullet. Ultron, whose consciousness ends up housed in a swarm of nanobots, kills Virgil in response, and then, cradling Jocasta as she dies, turns his rage outward. He resolves to wipe out humanity so nobody else has to feel what he feels.

Vision refuses to answer force with force. He takes the fight into the Mindscape, the mental space the season built up, and tries to reach Ultron there. As the sources covering the finale describe it, the confrontation burns out both of their cores. What brings Vision back is the family he spent the season trying to protect: Tommy is joined by his brother Billy (Joe Locke), who arrives through a portal, and the twins combine their powers to revive their father. The episode closes on a long-delayed group hug, with Wanda conspicuously absent.