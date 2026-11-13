10 actors who impressed us with their layered roles in crime thriller OTT shows of 2026

This year has seen a surge in the number of crime thriller shows that have dropped on OTT but what has been exciting are the numerous layered characters that have emerged from them. Well known actors like Vijay Varma and Bhumi Pednekar have stepped in complex roles while for Karisma Kapoor, it can be considered as her comeback after a hiatus. Here’s exploring some of the very best actors in these complex crime thriller OTT shows and where to watch them.
The actor took on the role of Brij Bhatti, a humble man who builds an enormous empire in the 1960s. Set in Mumbai, the series navigates ambition, vulnerability, menace, and emotions. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Barun reprises his role as Assistant Sub-inspector Amarpal Garundi in the second season of the hit web series. In this season he moves to a different police station in Punjab and works under Dhanwant Kaur (Mon Singh). Streaming on Netflix
Bhumi has already established her versatility in the industry. From a bold debut to a glamourous queen, she has played them all. Her character in Daldal meanders through psychological and investigative twists that earned her praise. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
One of the most unpredictable performances of the year, his layered portrayal of a drug addict, Sajid, who becomes the prime suspect in a murder mystery, showcased his range of acting. The part allows him to understand the dark side of addiction, revolving around psychological complexity, becoming emotionally demanding, and often resorting to violence. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
While the series by Ritam Srivastav has been streaming since 2020, the third season just dropped in 2026. Starring Kranti Prakash Jha, Nikitin Dheer, Mahie Gill, Karan Patel and Vikram Kochhar, this crime thriller is set in the 1980s, Uttar Pradesh. The narration focuses on the rivalry between Vijay Singh and Waseem Khan who fight for mafia control over the region. Streaming on Amazon MX Player
It is not every day that one can see Karisma back on screen, that too with commendable action sequences. Her essays the role of DCP Rita Brown a troubled, alcoholic, police officer investigating a murder in Kolkata. Her character that is deeply flawed reciprocating that nobody’s perfect is one of the most loved characters of the year. Streaming on ZEE5
This seven-episode crime drama led by Emraan Hashmi sees him play Arjun Meena, a dedicated officer who investigates a web of drug smuggling in the Mumbai International Airport. Directed by Neeraj Pandey and Raghav Jairath, it is streaming on Netflix
Balancing dealing with murder and crime and one’s own struggles is what makes Sub Inspector Dhanwant Kaur’s character so nuanced in the series. With a restrained body language, commanding screen presence and an ability to convey just the right amount of emotions, Mona Singh wins her case. Streaming on Netflix
Who can ever forget Keerthy Suresh’s authoritative walk wearing an elegant saree with a pistol tucked in its folds? That’s Keerthy in Akka for you! Directed by Dharmaraj Shetty, Akka has Keerthy playing a powerful matriarch, Bhavani in the fictional kingdom of Pernuru. Streaming on Netflix
Based on true crime Ranga Billa Case, Ali plays the role of sub-inspector Jayprakash who investigates in the disappearance of the minor siblings. This crime drama is as much a thriller as a roller-coaster ride which often leaves the viewers deeply unsettled through violence and a mother’s helpless plea for justice. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
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