OTT releases this week: November 13 to November 19

Ranjan Dubey (Pankaj Tripathi) — a bachelor living in Lucknow — finds his quiet life turned upside down when Helen (Aditi Rao Hydari) — a house manager — enters his home. As the two grow closer, her mysterious identity and an unexpected police investigation bring a series of complications, leading to romance, misunderstandings and amusing twists involving those around them. Language: Hindi. November 13. On SonyLIV.

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