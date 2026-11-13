OTT releases this week: November 13 to November 19

The week brings a fresh line-up of films and series across streaming platforms, offering something for viewers with varied tastes. From romantic comedies and crime thrillers to sports dramas, mysteries and mockumentaries, these seven upcoming OTT releases explore a range of stories and genres. Here is what to look out for this week.
Hannah Brooks is a skilled bodyguard who is assigned to protect Hollywood action star Jack Stapleton from a stalker. When she accompanies him to his family ranch in Montana for Christmas, Jack asks her to pose as his girlfriend to keep the security threat under wraps. As they spend time together, their professional arrangement gradually develops into something more. November 18. On Netflix.
A disgraced FBI agent and an American career criminal find themselves on opposite sides of an elaborate heist targeting a bank vault beneath Zurich. Starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan, the story unfolds across three timelines: 12 months of planning, 12 hours of execution and 12 days following the robbery — as the two men engage in a dangerous game of cat and mouse across Europe. November 13. On Apple TV.
Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan) turns her attention to the history of cinema, exploring its evolution from the invention of the camera and the French New Wave movement of the 1960s to the rise of CGI and the possibilities of artificial intelligence. Along the way, she interviews filmmakers, actors and cinema experts, posing her characteristically absurd questions about the art of filmmaking. November 15. On Netflix.
Starring Nicolas Cage as legendary American football coach John Madden — the film traces his remarkable journey from leading the Oakland Raiders to a Super Bowl victory to becoming one of the sport’s most recognisable television commentators. Alongside his close friend Al Davis (played by Christian Bale), John goes on to help create the hugely successful Madden NFL video game franchise. November 18. On Prime Video.
Former country music star Misty Jones (Jessica Chastain) emerges from seclusion to investigate the disappearance of her niece — Charlie Heart (Carter Faith) — an aspiring country musician. Returning to Nashville, Misty finds herself confronting her complicated past while navigating the city’s darker side. As her search progresses, she uncovers secrets that reveal how little she knows about those around her. November 13. On Netflix.
Ranjan Dubey (Pankaj Tripathi) — a bachelor living in Lucknow — finds his quiet life turned upside down when Helen (Aditi Rao Hydari) — a house manager — enters his home. As the two grow closer, her mysterious identity and an unexpected police investigation bring a series of complications, leading to romance, misunderstandings and amusing twists involving those around them. Language: Hindi. November 13. On SonyLIV.
Also check out our full review here.
When Aayesha Malik (Shanaya Kapoor) — the popular student at St Teresa’s — is found dead, her twin sister Aditi refuses to believe it was an accident. Going undercover at the school, Aditi enters the fiercely competitive Student of the Year contest to investigate her sister’s death. As she gets closer to the truth, she discovers that Aayesha’s closest friends were also her biggest rivals, each harbouring secrets of their own. Language: Hindi. November 13. On JioHotstar.
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