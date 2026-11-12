Parivarik ManuRanjan: 5 reasons why you need to add this Pankaj Tripathi-Aditi Rao Hydari to your watchlist

Sony LIV’s original film Parivarik ManuRanjan, starring Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari, is live now and there there are more than one reasons for you to consider for your weekend watchlist. Directed by Varun V. Sharma, with the story and screenplay by Brijendra Kala, Ali Abbas Zafar and Varun V. Sharma and dialogues by Brijendra Kala, the film blends situational comedy, unexpected twists, music and heartfelt moments, revolving around a perfectly mismatched, but super cute duo. With its relatable humour, warmth and charming take on the chaos of everyday life, the film promises an entertaining experience for audiences across generations.
If nothing else, you can sit and watch this film for this man, in his unexpected lover boy era, himself. From the very first moment, you are going to love him in every scene, every frame...the fun moments, the awkwardness, the blushing- everything comes so naturally to him. While the long gyaan session towards the end seemed a little too repetitive and long, he aced that too with ease.
Mismatched duo, so what? No compromises on the chemistry. From the moment Helen, aka Manu Joshi (Aditi Rao Hydari), enters Ranjan's (Pankaj) villa, they just strike a chord. They look innocent, with no over-dramatic situations, but little moments that are really heartwarming.
Predictable plot, repeat tropes, yes, surely. But the simple storytelling makes it worth watching. The makers made sure to hold the warmth till the end, and probably this would also make a pretty predictable situation for many women out there who want to fly and chase their dreams.
Also, the film is fast-moving with a crisp editing, with almost no dull moments. An uncomplicated, family-drama also is needed for our watchlists.
Another important pillar of the film is also the supporting cast, especially Brijendra Kala (and his never-ending antics), who proved to be a champion multitasker in this film. Though none had very long screen times, all were appropriate. Sunita Rajwar as Tamanna bhabi was good too, as the gossipy, vlogger neighbourhood bhabi (sister-in-law)!