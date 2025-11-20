Pankaj Tripathi debuts as a producer with Neha Dhupia and Gulshan Devaiah-starrer dramedy Perfect Family, trailer out now

Created by Palak Bhambri and directed by Sachin Pathak, the series will premiere on JAR Series’ official YouTube channel on November 27. The first two episodes will remain free to watch permanently, while viewers can unlock the remaining episodes via a one-time purchase of INR 59, making it globally accessible and aligned with modern digital-first consumption patterns.

Boasting a stellar ensemble cast including Gulshan Devaiah, Neha Dhupia, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, and Girija Oak Godbole among others, Perfect Family follows the hilarious journey of a not-so-perfect Punjabi family compelled to attend therapy after an unexpected incident involving their young granddaughter. What unfolds is a rollercoaster of emotions, misunderstandings, and ultimately, heartwarming realisations.

Blending humour with sensitivity, the show explores how mental health is addressed or ignored within Indian families, using comedy as the perfect tool to spark conversation.

Speaking about the series, Gulshan shared, “Perfect Family is the kind of story that feels both entertaining and necessary. As Indians, we hardly ever talk openly about mental health, especially within the family. This show approaches that discomfort with a lot of heart and humour. Playing a character who is trying to hold his family together while navigating therapy sessions was both fun and deeply meaningful. I think audiences will see a bit of themselves in every character and hopefully take away something genuine while enjoying a good laugh."

Sharing her excitement, Neha said, "When I first heard the script of Perfect Family, I instantly connected with how honest, funny and relatable it was. Families can be messy, emotional, dramatic and that’s exactly what makes them beautiful. What I loved most is how the show talks about therapy without making it heavy; instead, it talks normalising therapy. Working with this cast was an absolute joy, and I can’t wait for audiences to meet this perfectly imperfect family."