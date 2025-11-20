Kolkata’s must-see events this week: From classical music to comedy

If you are a die hard comedy fan or just looking for a fun night, stand-up comedian Karunesh Talwar takes you on a hilarious journey through the everyday quirks and absurdities of life, on Friday, November 21 at Kala Kunj Auditorium, 8.30 pm. Tickets available online.
The popular 9-member Bengali musical group HooliGaanIsm, led by actor-director Anirban Bhattacharya has already created a lot of buzz with the kind of music they make and the themes they choose to write upon, with the soundscape being a cultural melting pot. Catch them live at Kala Mandir auditorium on Sunday, November 23, at 6.30 pm. Tickets available online.
Chetana's upcoming show Meghe Dhaka Ghatak, as a part of the Natyotshab celebrating the theatre group's 53rd anniversary, pays a fitting tribute to the rebellious creator of Indian cinema, Ritwik Ghatak. Unlike the usual portrayal of Ghatak as a unwavering and fearless figure, this adaptation, directed by Sujan Mukhopadhyay and acted by Sujan, Nibedita Mukhopadhyay and others, delicately explores his early years as a romantic and passionate lover of art. On November 23, 5 pm, at Academy of Fine Arts.
Hindusthan Art and Music society is all set for a three-day musical festival, from November 27-29, 5.30 pm onwards, at Nazrul Mancha, boasting of legendary classical musicians like Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Pandit Kumar Bose, Bickram Ghosh, Taufiq Qureshi, Purbayan Chaterjee and many others. Tickets available online.
India's most affordable art fair, CIMA Art Mela, is back again with another edition, where you can acquire original paintings at unbelievable prices. The three-day long fair at CIMA Art Gallery will showcase paintings, sculptures, ceramics, prints and more starting only from Rs 1000. November 28-30, 11 am to 8 pm.
Attention all witches, wizards, and Muggles! The magic is back with this all-new Harry Potter Pop-Up Store 2.0 at Miniso, South City Mall. Step into a spellbinding world filled with over 300 officially licensed Harry Potter products, now available exclusively at this limited-time magical destination. From enchanting stationery and house-themed plushies to collectible wands and wizarding lifestyle products, whether you belong to Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, or Slytherin, this is your moment to embrace the magic and show off your house pride! On till December 6.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.