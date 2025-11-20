Kolkata’s must-see events this week: From classical music to comedy

Attention all witches, wizards, and Muggles! The magic is back with this all-new Harry Potter Pop-Up Store 2.0 at Miniso, South City Mall. Step into a spellbinding world filled with over 300 officially licensed Harry Potter products, now available exclusively at this limited-time magical destination. From enchanting stationery and house-themed plushies to collectible wands and wizarding lifestyle products, whether you belong to Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, or Slytherin, this is your moment to embrace the magic and show off your house pride! On till December 6.