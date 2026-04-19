Pankaj Tripathi makes stage return with Lailaaj along with daughter Aashi Tripathi
There’s something so magnetic about Pankaj Tripathi—an actor who never announces his brilliance, yet commands your attention every single time. Strip away the streaming-era cult fame and meme-worthy gravitas, and you’re left with an actor who has always belonged to theatre first.
Pankaj Tripathi on Aashi’s debut, theatre return and new projects
Now, after a 15-year hiatus from theatre, he steps back onto the stage in a cameo with Lailaaj, a musical theatrical production mounted by Roopkatha Rangmanch and directed by Faiz Mohammad Khan. His wife, Mridula Tripathi, is producing the play, and his daughter, Aashi Tripathi, made her stage debut with it.
Ahead of the Kolkata show, Pankaj Tripathi speaks with disarming honesty about returning to stage and working with a new generation of actors who remind him of his own beginnings.
Did you always expect your daughter to follow your footsteps?
Absolutely not. Even though Aashi is a practising artiste, I hadn’t expected it from her, nor did I think about it. She used to dabble in a bit of drama in school. One day she came back and said this is what she wanted to pursue. Aashi is basically doing this to improve her communication skills as well.
How was it collaborating with the cast, albeit it was a cameo role for you?
All of them are my juniors from the National School of Drama, so it was a great experience. They are Pankaj Tripathis from 15-20 years ago, so it felt good. I see myself in them. They have a lot of enthusiasm. They don’t feel intimidated by the fact that they are sharing the stage with me, instead, they feel a lot inspired. I don’t perform on each show, so when I do, there is a lot of enthusiasm.
Lailaaj is like a full family affair with you and Mridula as producers with Aashi as the performer. What do you have to say about that?
I feel the family has been extended now. All the actors and performers are now family. We are building new bonds and getting to know each other well. Not only on stage, but we are also connected beyond that. We share meals together. Mridula often sends the whole team food—from whatever is being cooked at our home. We host get-togethers where we eat, talk, and have a lot of fun.
Aashi has been dabbling in a bit of writing as well. Do you think there’s much scope for writers and screenwriters?
Aashi is just exploring all the possibilities now. But the industry is in need of good writers and screenwriters. There are many good producers who are on the lookout for engaging scripts and good writing. And there are talented writers as well. What is missing is the bridge between them. There’s a huge gap which needs to be taken care of.
When will we see you next on screen or on stage? What lies ahead in 2026?
Mirzapur: The Movie and Parivarik ManuRanjan.
Lailaaj is playing on April 19 at Kala Mandir Auditorium, 6.30 pm onwards.
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