Pankaj Tripathi makes stage return with Lailaaj along with daughter Aashi Tripathi

There’s something so magnetic about Pankaj Tripathi—an actor who never announces his brilliance, yet commands your attention every single time. Strip away the streaming-era cult fame and meme-worthy gravitas, and you’re left with an actor who has always belonged to theatre first.

Pankaj Tripathi on Aashi’s debut, theatre return and new projects

Now, after a 15-year hiatus from theatre, he steps back onto the stage in a cameo with Lailaaj, a musical theatrical production mounted by Roopkatha Rangmanch and directed by Faiz Mohammad Khan. His wife, Mridula Tripathi, is producing the play, and his daughter, Aashi Tripathi, made her stage debut with it.

Ahead of the Kolkata show, Pankaj Tripathi speaks with disarming honesty about returning to stage and working with a new generation of actors who remind him of his own beginnings.