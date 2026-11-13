New K-dramas to look out for this November

The next week is shaping up to be an exciting one for K-drama fans, with a mix of fresh releases and returning weekly episodes across streaming platforms. Whether you enjoy complicated love stories, historical conflicts, gripping mysteries or light-hearted romances, there is something to suit different tastes. From Shin Min Ah's much-anticipated The Remarried Empress to Ji Chang Wook's romantic comeback in Merry Berry Love, here are 11 K-dramas to look out for this month.
Starring Kang Hoon, Cho Hyun Chul and Kim Jung Jin, Happy Anding is a coming-of-age comedy about three aspiring comedians who have spent nearly a decade trying to make a name for themselves. Their lives take an unexpected turn when a mysterious woman, who happens to be their secret admirer, enters their lives and encourages them to pursue their dreams.
Fans of historical dramas can look forward to Sword & Silence, a period saga based on the unification of the Three Kingdoms of Korea. The series follows the struggles of Silla's prince, who would eventually become King Munmu, as he navigates political rivalries, wars and betrayals to unite the kingdoms. The drama stars Lee Hyun Wook, Jang Hyuk, Kim Kang Woo and Park Sung Woong.
Starring Cho Yi Hyun, Jinyoung and Hong Ye Ji, Summer Vacation is a coming-of-age romance set in the rural village of Upo. The story follows high school student Kim Ha Yeon, whose seemingly ordinary summer holiday turns into an unforgettable experience after she meets Jo Yu Gyeom, a boy raised under the strict rules of a traditional family.
Based on the popular webtoon, The Remarried Empress follows Empress Navier (Shin Min Ah), whose seemingly perfect marriage falls apart after her husband, Emperor Sovieshu (Ju Ji Hoon), becomes involved with another woman, Rashta (Lee Se Young). Rather than accept the humiliation, Navier decides to divorce him and marry Prince Heinrey (Lee Jong Suk) of the Western Empire. The fantasy romance explores betrayal, power struggles and a royal love quadrangle.
Starring Seol In Ah and Im Siwan, Love in Disguise combines romance, comedy and murder mystery. The story follows a wealthy heir who becomes the prime suspect in his secretary's murder. Meanwhile, a determined detective goes undercover, disguising herself as a man to become his new secretary and investigate the case. However, as the two spend more time together, their professional relationship becomes increasingly complicated.
Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin reunite for this romantic thriller, which revolves around a cardiac surgeon and a librarian who find themselves at the centre of a complicated mystery. After what appears to be a perfect first date, the two wake up with completely different memories of the same incident. As their accounts contradict each other, questions about the truth threaten their reputations and personal lives.
Ahn Hyo Seop returns to the small screen with Final Table, a cooking-themed drama centred on a high-stakes competition to find South Korea's best chef. He plays Kang Han, the newly appointed head chef of a restaurant called Familia, who represents the establishment in the contest. He is joined by the restaurant's hall manager, who is determined to protect the legacy left behind by her late father.
Ji Chang Wook returns to the romantic comedy genre with Merry Berry Love, alongside Japanese actor Imada Mio. The series follows a Korean spatial designer who loses his successful career and travels to a remote Japanese island. There, he meets a strawberry farmer who is passionate about her work. Despite their initial misunderstandings, the two gradually develop feelings for each other and find ways to heal from their respective pasts.
Oh! My Guard is a romantic comedy that explores the contrast between public image and private life. The series brings together actor Uhm Tae Bong and the mysterious Oh Hae Ra, setting the stage for an unexpected relationship. As the characters navigate their personal lives and the expectations surrounding them, the drama explores the complications of love and relationships.
Starring Kim So Hyun and Choo Young Woo, Between Steps is a romance about two university students who find comfort in each other while navigating difficult phases of their lives. Choo Young Woo plays a former student and robotics PhD scholar who lost his right leg to an illness, while Kim So Hyun portrays a master's student who is struggling to find direction in life. Their relationship gradually develops as they help each other overcome personal challenges.