5 show and movies to watch on OTT this Children's Day

From mischievous school adventures to fantasy-filled animated tales, these five OTT picks promise laughter, entertainment and a little family fun this Children’s Day.
5 show and movies to watch this Children's Day
5 show and movies to watch this Children's Day

Gone are the days when children eagerly waited for their favourite cartoons to come on television. With everything moving at a faster pace and OTT platforms taking over, sitting in front of the TV to catch a favourite cartoon has almost become a thing of the past. So, how about bringing back a little of that joy this Children’s Day by watching some beautiful animated shows and films with your little ones? With a mix of animation, comedy, fantasy and adventure, these picks brings something for every young viewer and soothes that child-like soul inside you!

1. Swapped, Netflix

Swapped, Netflix
Swapped, Netflix

When Ollie, a cautious woodland dweller, and Ivy, a high-soaring predator of the canopy, accidentally trade bodies, an ancient rivalry is instantly upended. Watch Swapped on Netflix that moves around the storyline of these two arch-rivals and how they experience life from each other's perspectives. Empathy and perspective building are two of the most crucial elements in the film which can also help children to instill these in their lives.

2. The Sheep Detectives, Amazon Prime Video

The Sheep Detectives, Amazon Prime Video
The Sheep Detectives, Amazon Prime Video

Every evening in the quiet pasture, old shepherd George read classic murder mysteries aloud to his flock, never realizing his woolly audience was hanging on every word. When George turns up dead under suspicious circumstances, his devoted sheep trade grazing for gumshoeing. Watch this sweet revenge animation on Amazon Prime Video. And it's not all fun and games, children can instill qualities like critical thinking and teamwork from the show.

3. Jungle Tales with Mowgli, JioHotstar

Jungle Tales with Mowgli
Jungle Tales with Mowgli

Following the infamous tale of Mowgli from the Jungle Book, this new series follows a curious and mischievous 10-year-old Mowgli as he navigates life in the jungle alongside unexpected troubles. Let the children learn a bit of resilience, love nature and choose family values from the series.

4. Shivlok Ke Kundakka Mundakka, KidZ on Zee 5

Shivlok Ke Kundakka Mundakka, KidZ on Zee 5
Shivlok Ke Kundakka Mundakka, KidZ on Zee 5

Adapted from Anand Neelakantan’s book The Very, Extremely, Most Naughty Asura Tales for Kids!, this animated comedy revolves around twin Asura brothers, Kundakka and Mandakka, who seem to find trouble wherever they go. With its fun storytelling Shivlok Ke Kundakka Mundakka the show is sure to bring laughs and chaos taking the adult back to childhood and the children a whole different perspective. This show can help children build curiosity about mythological shows and film, spiking their interest in epics.

5. Bandbudh Aur Budbak 2.0,  KidZ on Zee 5

Bandbudh Aur Budbak 2.0, KidZ on Zee 5
Bandbudh Aur Budbak 2.0, KidZ on Zee 5

Best friends Badri and Budhdeb are back, bringing their usual dose of mischief to the world of modern school life. With technology adding a new twist to their everyday antics, even a regular day at school turns into an entertaining adventure. The show tries to navigate through friendship in chaos and somehow teaches the need to imbibe accountability.

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5 show and movies to watch this Children's Day
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