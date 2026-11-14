5 show and movies to watch on OTT this Children's Day

Gone are the days when children eagerly waited for their favourite cartoons to come on television. With everything moving at a faster pace and OTT platforms taking over, sitting in front of the TV to catch a favourite cartoon has almost become a thing of the past. So, how about bringing back a little of that joy this Children’s Day by watching some beautiful animated shows and films with your little ones? With a mix of animation, comedy, fantasy and adventure, these picks brings something for every young viewer and soothes that child-like soul inside you!
When Ollie, a cautious woodland dweller, and Ivy, a high-soaring predator of the canopy, accidentally trade bodies, an ancient rivalry is instantly upended. Watch Swapped on Netflix that moves around the storyline of these two arch-rivals and how they experience life from each other's perspectives. Empathy and perspective building are two of the most crucial elements in the film which can also help children to instill these in their lives.
Every evening in the quiet pasture, old shepherd George read classic murder mysteries aloud to his flock, never realizing his woolly audience was hanging on every word. When George turns up dead under suspicious circumstances, his devoted sheep trade grazing for gumshoeing. Watch this sweet revenge animation on Amazon Prime Video. And it's not all fun and games, children can instill qualities like critical thinking and teamwork from the show.
Following the infamous tale of Mowgli from the Jungle Book, this new series follows a curious and mischievous 10-year-old Mowgli as he navigates life in the jungle alongside unexpected troubles. Let the children learn a bit of resilience, love nature and choose family values from the series.
Adapted from Anand Neelakantan’s book The Very, Extremely, Most Naughty Asura Tales for Kids!, this animated comedy revolves around twin Asura brothers, Kundakka and Mandakka, who seem to find trouble wherever they go. With its fun storytelling Shivlok Ke Kundakka Mundakka the show is sure to bring laughs and chaos taking the adult back to childhood and the children a whole different perspective. This show can help children build curiosity about mythological shows and film, spiking their interest in epics.
Best friends Badri and Budhdeb are back, bringing their usual dose of mischief to the world of modern school life. With technology adding a new twist to their everyday antics, even a regular day at school turns into an entertaining adventure. The show tries to navigate through friendship in chaos and somehow teaches the need to imbibe accountability.