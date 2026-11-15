Mahesh Mathai opens up about the International Emmy-nominated series Real Kashmir Football Club
Ad man Mahesh Mathai is set to attend the International Emmy Awards, where his latest directorial, Real Kashmir Football Club, is nominated under the Best Drama Category. Starring Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Manav Kaul in lead roles, along with a strong ensemble cast, the series, based on a true story, is an inspiring sports drama where two underdogs set out to elevate football in Kashmir, navigating objections, social change, adversity, and more. Mahesh chats with Indulge about the series and what the nomination means to him. Excerpts:
Why did you retain the original name of the club?
Purely because it is a beautiful name, and we know that it was based on a famous Spanish club, and a lot of Spanish clubs use the word Real. It was important because that is what the founders wanted to do. It also has an extra meaning for the show because we are giving you a view of real Kashmir.
What made Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub the right choices for the two central characters?
Both Manav and Zeeshan have an emotional honesty that they bring to the characters, and both were first choices for these roles. I never had them meet the real people on whom the characters were based because it was not about copying mannerisms or looking similar; it was more about bringing a truth to the characters.
How did you ensure that the beauty of Kashmir added to the story and not diverted from the actual narrative?
The cinematography by Saurabh Monga had a lot to do with this. We also got a Srinagar-based photographer, Rayees Rumi, to get us flavours from areas that were not on the usual tourist maps.
How did you approach sensitive dimensions without allowing them to overshadow the central sporting narrative?
We were all clear that we would not shy away from presenting the reality of life in Srinagar. And I think we managed to capture a truthful view because we let these daily circumstances be a part of the storyline. Curfews, the Army presence, the Police, divisive sentiments, women’s position in society—these were all portrayed in our story.
What are your expectations from the International Emmys, and what would you consider the biggest achievement of Real Kashmir Football Club?
I know the people of Kashmir are really happy to have a success story from Kashmir taken out to the world, rather than what was usually being shown. I hope the International Emmys nomination encourages more filmmakers to make stories from different parts of the country. For myself, I hope it opens up pathways to more international work.
Real Kashmir Football Club is streaming on SonyLIV