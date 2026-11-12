Ramayana OTT release: When to expect the epic on JioHotstar?

Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, is already generating massive buzz for its upcoming digital debut. For fans wondering when and where to catch the VFX-heavy extravaganza from the comfort of their homes, the theatrical cut's opening slate officially confirmed that the film will stream exclusively on JioHotstar. While the makers and the streaming platform have yet to announce an exact premiere date, major theatrical releases traditionally follow a strict six-to-eight-week exclusive window. This industry-standard timeline suggests the cinematic blockbuster could arrive on the platform between December 17 and 31. A New Year’s Eve drop might just be the perfect festive choice for audiences looking to stream the epic mythological tale with their families.

Ramayana OTT release date: When and where to watch online

The widespread eagerness for the digital release comes on the heels of the film's massive theatrical debut on November 5. Offering a stunning visual spectacle just in time for the post-Diwali season, the movie opened to a staggering global collection of Rs 127.50 crore on its first day. Meanwhile, its domestic earnings across all languages reached a solid Rs 77.50 crore. Though it fell slightly short of hitting the Rs 100 crore mark in India alone on day one, the strong showing proves the enduring appeal of the timeless story.